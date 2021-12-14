Local sisters pay homage to their past and passions 121421

Local sisters pay homage to their past and passions with new shop Tea & Turmeric

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

“All the stars aligned,” Kavita Reddy said of the events leading up to the recent opening of Tea & Turmeric.

Her sister Vidya Reddy added, “Everything just fell into place, like it was meant to be.”

Whether one calls it Karma or Fate – due to a series of serendipitous occurrences – Spice Merchants became Tea & Turmeric and re-opened its doors just a month ago in the space that was formerly Spice Merchants.

However, this isn’t the sisters’ first business endeavor. Readers will remember Vidya and Kavita as the owners of Buy Hand which closed earlier this year. Not only are they business partners, they readily admit that they are best friends. Vidya lives with Kavita and her husband Matthew in Temple Hills along with their two dogs – a poodle named Roscoe and Rani, a rescue.

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Kavita and Vidya at Tea & Turmeric, 1175 S. Coast Highway

For two years, from 2017-2019, before Buy Hand relocated to a spot near Main Beach, the shop was next to Spice Merchants (in the Historic and Interesting Places (HIP) District). It was owned by Paul Greer and they all became good friends. Coincidentally – or as destiny would have it – Greer decided to retire around the same time that Kavita and Vidya closed their shop.

“After the pandemic, that chapter of our lives was ready to close, and we were trying to decide what to do,” said Kavita. “We were developing a line of Indian spices and chais and thought we would do it online or somewhere else. Then Paul was retiring, and the timing made a lot of sense. This was even better – we could continue the great business Paul built and expand it with our new Indian lines as well as other innovative food products and gift items.”

Why the name Tea & Turmeric? It’s simple – they are two of the things the sisters love. “That was the name we chose for our Indian spices and tea line, and it made sense even in the new brick-and-mortar store,” said Vidya.

Click on photo for a larger image

Vidya and Kavita expanded merchandise

Sisters

The Reddy family is from Ottawa, Canada. Kavita came to the U.S. in 2010 and Vidya followed in 2014. Vidya is the oldest of three sisters; their younger sibling lives in Detroit.

Although Kavita and Vidya come from different career backgrounds, they always wanted to own a shop together. Their dream came true with Buy Hand. Kavita said, “I had been in the field of technology and wanted to do something different.”

“I had been in the holistic health field for 15 plus years and wanted to do something more creative,” said Vidya.

“I wanted to use all the things I learned in this new business,” Vidya said. “From Indian, Ayurveda is based on ancient healing. I want to develop a whole wellness line to be carried in the store.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Business partners and the best of friends

Now they have embarked on yet another new adventure, one that is very close to their hearts, Indian cuisine – its creation, and how spices and teas relate to wellness.

“We want to promote really good homestyle Indian cooking. That was the impetus for the whole business,” said Vidya. “We think Indian food can be versatile – from ‘Indian-ish’, which is wanting a little bit of Indian spices and ‘Indian-est’, which is what you would eat at my house.”

One of the main spices used to make curries, turmeric is native to Asia and derived from a ginger-like root. A staple of ayurvedic (holistic) medicine for centuries, it gets its golden-yellow coloring from curcumin, a plant compound that, following lab and animal studies, has proven anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer and antioxidant properties. Today, turmeric remains a favorite of holistic health practitioners.

Second chapter

“With Tea & Turmeric, we’re continuing what Paul was doing, but expanding it with our lines and other products,” Kavita explained. “He had a large local following. We would also like to be able to sell at the Farmers’ Market as he did for so many years. We are trying to get in and become a vendor, so we can continue what he started by honoring his legacy and broadening it.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Spice kits

“Our Indian Made Easy kit is all you need to make your favorite Indian dishes at home. It has four spices for veggies, meats, antha and GG – and a recipe booklet. We used our grandmother’s recipes and then tweaked them,” Vidya said.

An addition, the sisters introduced branded gift kits that are three bottles or four bottles of spice blends such as Catch of the Day and Eat Your Veggies. Each spice kit includes a set of recipes. With each spice blend, they tried out recipes and spices.

According to the sisters, there was a lot of testing and retesting and not just spices.

“We had the most fun testing the Booze Infuse,” Vidya said. They are jars with fruit/flowers at the bottom. The user pours alcohol in and lets it sit three days. It can be used over again three times. Among the choices are margarita, berry lavender lemonade and tropical mash piña colada.

They continue to stock all of Greer’s merchandise (such as his much-in-demand olive oil), and they’ve added more items. They carry a variety of Tait flavored mustards, chili oil, vinegars, soup mixes, flavored sugars, Frontier Soup mix, Soup of Success mix (every purchase helps a woman out of a hard luck situation), honey, jam and popcorn kits.

“We found the owner of Soup of Success at an artisanal show,” Vidya said.

Needless to say, these are all fantastic stocking stuffers.

Click on photo for a larger image

A great selection of oils and vinegars

They offer Mago hot sauce (by local chef Clark who also sells at the Farmers’ Market) and Special Girl sauces, developed by the owner of Adya Restaurant on the UCI campus. They carry organic spices (“We try to get as much as we possibly can of organic,”) said Vidya. “We have organic Moroccan mint which is very hard to find. We try to get the best and freshest we can find.”

Paying homage to Grandmother

“Cooking is genetically embedded in me,” Vidya added. “My grandmother and grandfather lived with us, and she loved to cook. She’d always have hot fresh snacks when we got home. I’d pull up a chair and stand on it, and she’d tell me stories while I watched her cook – with curry. She told me, ‘don’t ever cook angry, because you transfer that anger to the food.’ These spice blends are a homage to her.”

Before the pandemic, Kavita and Vidya’s mother traveled over here (once a year) in April and brought a supply of spice mixture from their grandmother in India. The women in her village would get together and grind the spices with a pestle and blend them. “Each family has its own mixture/formula/blend. My grandmother had never given me the formula, but she did a year before she died.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Teapot collection

Everyone agrees that people got into food and cooking more during the pandemic.

“We are both excited about the amount of people who come in who love to cook using their imaginations,” Vidya said. “We chat with them about what they cook. During the pandemic, food Instagram exploded. The number one takeout dish in California was Chicken Tikka Masala.”

“We are very mindful of how we want the shop to look,” Kavita offered.

Kavita finally agreed to Vidya’s request to carry cook books. “We have some, but we don’t want it to be too crowded.”

They stock special items such as hand-painted rolling pins from Jaipur, India. “They run a fair trade business,” Vidya said. “We also collect teapots and have been for a long time at flea markets. More than half of the teapots we had sold.”

Dealing with the supply chain has been challenging they both admit. “Places sold out of star anise and pink peppercorns. We can’t make a blend if one ingredient is missing.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Booze Infuse

Looking ahead

In the near future, they hope to be able to offer in-person or ZOOM cooking workshops in the back area of the shop.

“We visualize the back space as a community hub where we’ll have cooking classes,” Vidya said. “We’ll invite people to come in a talk about their favorite recipes. We’ll also hold wellness workshops.”

Their new website will be up soon, so watch for that as well as any future classes they might have.

“Putting the shop together, I’ve never worked so hard physically. It kicked my butt,” said Vidya.

Looking around the charming and aromatic shop, I can say it was well worth it.

“Of all the things I love, my love of cooking exceeds all the others,” said Vidya.

Tea & Turmeric is located at 1175 S Coast Hwy.

For more information, call 949.715.9600.

Open 7 days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.