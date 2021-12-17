Honoring a local icon, Anne Johnson 121721

On Thursday, Dec. 9, the current planning commission along with then Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf honored the longest serving member of the planning commission in Laguna Beach history – Anne Johnson.

Johnson is an icon of local politics as well as someone who continues to care greatly about our community as we move forward with the times. She served on the planning commission for more than two decades with several years as its chair and at the time of her retirement, was the chair pro tem.

Click on photo for a larger pic

Courtesy of Jorg Dubin

(L-R) Laguna Beach Planning Commissioners Steve Goldman, chair; Jorg Dubin, chair pro tem; Ken Sadler; Susan Whitin and Steve Kellenberg gather with Anne Johnson (seated)

During her time serving all the residents of Laguna Beach, she was responsible for the “Open for Business” program and “Leadership Laguna.”

Johnson worked on the historic ordinance, the updated downtown specific plan as well as many other programs and polices still in effect today. She also mentored most of the current serving planning commissioners with her insight, experience, fierce sense of humor and a no-nonsense approach to solving many of the challenges facing our community.

The community owes Johnson a debt of thanks and gratitude for her service. She will be missed.