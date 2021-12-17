LOCA online auction and fundraiser featuring 121721

LOCA online auction and fundraiser featuring unique Art Experiences raises $9,280

Quite a few art lovers treated themselves to a one-of-a-kind Art Experience during the LOCA online auction and fundraiser from December 6-12. So many bidders were involved, that LOCA reached 92.8% of its goal of $10,000.

LOCA raises money and hires professional artists, supplementing the income they make selling their artwork, to bring high level fine art experiences to people of all ages and skill levels.

With a purchase in this auction, bidders supported LOCA and became a part of their mission of fostering personal growth through the teaching of art. Throughout history, skilled artists have taught newcomers the concepts and skills they have mastered. With community support, LOCA will keep that time honored tradition alive.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Art Museum private tour was sold

Laguna Beach artists offered their skills, their spaces and themselves to those who wished to bid on the Art Experience.

There was a variety of experiences to choose from, and these went to the highest bidder:

–FOA - a whole summer of art

–FOO - Fighters Memorabilia Package

–Animate your own character at LCAD

–Laguna Playhouse, two seats for every 2022 play

–Laguna Art Museum private tour

–Master Sommelier’s workshop

–Professional garden consultation

–Four tickets to Winter Jazz 2022 concert

–LCAD Drawing and Painting, a personal tour

–Building Wildlife Sculptures: the process

–Lamb Family Art Collection private tour

–Astrological Interior Design consult

–Discover the Richness of Colored Pencils

–Create a Personal Multi-media Art Journal

–Build and Glaze Your Own Ceramic Piece

–Make an Abstract Mixed Media Acrylic

–Laguna Art Museum Tour

–Building Butterflies…real ones

–Watercolor Tips and Tricks

–Mastering Perspective: one-on-one

LOCA wants to give special thanks to their arts education partners the Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD), Festival of Arts & Pageant of the Masters, Laguna Playhouse, Laguna Art Museum and Sherman Library & Gardens for their ongoing support and fabulous donations to our auction.

For more information about LOCA, go to www.locaarts.org.