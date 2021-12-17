Become a PMMC Ocean Explorer

Join Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) in becoming an ocean steward and investigate the wonderful world of marine mammals. Explorers will craft sea lions, puzzle through activities, navigate as a Right Whale, and lead their Vaquita to victory in a game verse the teachers. With these animals threatened to near extinction, what can you do to help?

Courtesy of PMMC

An Ocean Explorer’s artwork

Details of the Ocean Explorer program:

–Number of online sessions per program: four.

–Session lengths: 1.5 hours.

–Time: Session I (1 p.m.) or Session II (4 p.m.)

–Dates: Every Wednesday during the month of January 2022: January ٥th, ١٢th, ١٩th and ٢٦th.

–Ages: 8 to 12.

–Class size: Limited to 20 participants per session.

–Cost per participant: $130; Full payment at registration is required to hold a spot for your child.

–What supplies will you need? PMMC will mail a fun kit to you ahead of time which will contain most of the materials your child will need. Other things to have on hand during the program, which are not included in the kit: Scissors, glue, scotch tape, pencils, markers, or crayons.

Ocean Explorers is a science and conservation-based program designed to build awareness and interest in the marine environment, creatures that call it home and science careers.

For more information and to register, go here.

Pacific Marine Mammal Center is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. www.pacificmmc.org