 Volume 13, Issue 101  |  December 17, 2021

LBPD thanks volunteer support group at holiday breakfast 

Courtesy of LBPD

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, the Laguna Beach Police Department said “thank you” to the Citizens On Patrol (COP) volunteers at their holiday appreciation breakfast at Las Brisas. The gathering recognizes the hard work of the volunteers who support the LBPD operations. The COP program is currently comprised of nine active members and, since 1994, has donated more than 142,299 hours of service. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

