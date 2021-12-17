There’s still time to make a difference 121721

There’s still time to make a difference in a child’s life through the Spark of Love toy drive

There is still time and there are still plenty of toys needed. It’s the 29th anniversary of the Spark of Love toy drive organized by the Laguna Beach Fire Department.

Take any new unwrapped toy in its original packaging or box and place it outside any of the Laguna Beach Fire Stations. From there, they’ll do the rest to get that toy to a needy child to make a better Christmas season.

Sports equipment (balls/tennis racquets, baseball bats, etc.) do not require a box or packaging, and the toy drive cannot distribute clothing, personal care items or blankets.

For questions related to the Spark of Love toy drive, contact Captain/Paramedic Pat Cary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The drive runs through Friday, Dec. 24.