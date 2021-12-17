Fairy-tale wedding with Father Christmas 121721

Fairy-tale wedding with Father Christmas, snow flurries and lots of family and friends

By DIANNE RUSSELL

On Saturday, Dec. 4, Saint Nicholas – and the North Pole – came to San Juan Capistrano for the magical wedding of Festival of Arts (FOA) photographer Rick Graves and his wife, Heather. There were elves galore and fun and festivities worthy of the most dedicated Christmas fan.

As sometimes happens, there was a glitch in their original wedding plans. A few years ago, Rick discovered Heather – the love of his life – and although it wasn’t the ceremony they’d wanted, they were wed in July of last year. Sadly, COVID put the kibosh on their plans to celebrate with family and friends.

However, when their Christmas wedding finally took place, it was as enchanting and romantic as if lifted from the pages of a mythic tale. It seems as if everything about their love story – including their serendipitous meeting – had an air of enchantment.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Rick Graves

Santa Claus and the Lil’ Dickens Christmas Carolers

“A good friend of mine was bugging me to try an online dating site,” Rick said. “I wasn’t interested. I always thought that I would meet the right person in a spontaneous way.”

However, Rick finally gave in and signed up on a site called Zoosk.

“I wrote very little about myself, added a few photos and went about my business,” Rick said.

Two weeks later, he spotted a lovely blonde online named Heather.

“I winked at her,” said Rick. “That’s what you do.”

Heather winked back!

“We talked on the phone and I asked if she would like to meet me at the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach where I exhibit my photography,” Rick recalled. “I asked if she would like to have dinner, visit the art show and watch the Pageant of the Masters with me.”

She said, “Yes!”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Rick Graves

Father Christmas and Heather’s daughter Tola

The meeting took place on July 6, 2018, on VIP night at the FOA and POM (Pageant of the Masters).

“I was excited to meet Heather,” Rick admits. “I asked her to call when she was parking, and I would meet her at the entrance to the FOA.”

However, Heather had driven all the way from Camarillo and was running a bit late.

“When she called to let me know she was parking her car, I was struck with how her British accent and use of words like ‘darling’ and ‘sweetheart’ made me feel so comfortable, like we’d known each other for years,” said Rick.

“I walked out to the intersection in front of the Festival and saw Heather walking up to the intersection across Laguna Canyon Road. With a skip in her step she waved and I waved back. My first impression was – WOW. I saw this beautiful blonde, bubbling with enthusiasm to meet me.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jason Turcios

Dave Dixon, sang “Hallelujah” as Heather and Rick entered the venue in their Mr. and Mrs. Claus outfits. Bruce Burr, fashion designer and Festival of Arts artist, designed and created the wonderful costumes.

But as Heather reached the crosswalk, she ran into the intersection just as the light turned yellow, then red. She never hesitated and continued to cross the busy road.

“As the cars began to move I ran out into the middle of the intersection and grabbed her hand,” said Rick. “We ran to the safety of the sidewalk in front of the FOA and introduced ourselves. I showed Heather around the art show, and we had a drink and a meal on the roof of The Skyloft.”

VIP forever

“We found our seats in the POM and waited for the show to start,” Rick said. “The date was going really well, so during the show I put my arm around her and touched her arm. I do not remember much about the show other than thinking that I had possibly met the woman of my dreams.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Rick Graves

Valentine the violinist played a beautiful rendition of “Ave Maria” to start the ceremony

Rick continued, “Little did I know what a VIP Heather would become. Three weeks later she moved in with me. Everyone was telling me, ‘This is a good one, don’t lose this one.’”

And on July 6, 2020, exactly two years to the day after they met, Heather became his “Very Important Partner” and is truly the “woman of his dreams.”

A Christmas ceremony

Although Rick and Heather fretted about the weather conditions for their celebration, the day turned out perfect. “After months of planning and worrying about the weather ruining our big day on December 4, the day was a huge success,” Rick said. “Nice weather, beautiful light and a faint breeze all came together to make our wedding celebration a wonderful day.”

As guests arrived, they were treated to mulled wine, eggnog, minced pie and Christmas cakes – and a photo opportunity with Santa. In their authentic Victorian costumes, the Lil’ Dickens Christmas Carolers sang as friends and family entered the Marchisotto’s beautiful backyard with a gazebo where Rick and Heather took their vows.

“Tom and Maria [Marchisotto] have annual parties at their beautiful home for our Laguna tennis committee,” Rick said. “I met Tom at the tennis courts next to the Festival of Arts.”

“We were very lucky to have so many of our loving family and fantastic friends joining us to enjoy the festivities,” said Heather and Rick. “Our family and guests had fun shooting photos with Santa as they arrived.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jason Turcios

Rick and Heather

Seated at my table, Maggie Brooks and Bob Losey (who have their own romantic story), described how they met Heather and Rick, who is an avid tennis player. “We met at the tennis courts during COVID,” Bob said. “We started playing doubles with them every other weekend.” Maggie and Bob will be getting married in 2022.

It seems as if Rick used to be known as “Bah, Humbug Rick,” but no one would describe him that way now – almost everyone commented on his new level of happiness.

The amazing Father Christmas, Ric Erwin, is chairman of the Fraternal Order of Real Bearded Santas at the Festival of Arts, where he mans the information booth. Father Christmas was even ordained to make it official.

The ceremony began as London’s Big Ben Chimes struck 4 p.m. sharp –when the snow began to fall.

Father Christmas led the ceremony with vows he wrote himself (edited by Heather and Rick) to include their story combined with well-known Christmas story themes.

In part, he said, “To come to love one another needs the help of community. It is a result of the power of the engine of love. This love is a deep union…may your days be merry and bright for the rest of your life together.”

After asking them the requisite question, “Will you take..?”

Rick’s answer was, “I will.”

Heather’s response was a little more exuberant, “Heck, yes!”

Father Christmas concluded the ceremony with, “You are saying to each other, of all the people in the world, I chose you. I am safe in your love. Now seal the union with a reindeer kiss.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Rick Graves

Sealing the union with a reindeer kiss

During dinner, guests made numerous toasts and heard loving stories by both family members and close friends.

During the family speeches, I doubt there was a dry eye in the crowd. Rick’s daughters Cassidy Graves, 27, lives in Queens, NY, and Camryn Graves, 23, lives in Crescent Heights, NY and Heather’s daughter Tola, 24, (the Christmas Angel) lives in Peoria, AZ were in attendance and all commented about how happy Rick and Heather were together.

Rick’s dad Dick Graves and his wife Cindy, who live in San Pedro were also in attendance as was Rick’s mom Norma Fuller, along with her husband Dan Fuller who reside in Portland, OR.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Bruce Burr

Rick and Heather walking on clouds

After the ceremony, Heather noted, “When I moved here, I didn’t know anyone. Rick enveloped me into his world and made me feel like I’m home.”

“Heather makes me a better man every day – the best version of myself,” said Rick.

Christine Georganta, exhibits director at the FOA, commented about the evening, “Rick and Heather’s wedding was beautiful. It was a show of their love and affection for each other, as well as their love of friends and family – who adore them right back. It was one of the most beautiful weddings I’ve ever attended.”

The final act of this unique gathering was Jason Feddy singing a few Christmas songs along with some of his original music. A fine ending to a rare event.

“The day was nothing short of magical for Heather and me,” said Rick.

It was a fairy-tale wedding for those who attended as well – a day (and a match) made in Heaven – with a little help from Father Christmas and the North Pole.