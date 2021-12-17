Commission approves sculpted pelican mural 121721

Commission approves sculpted pelican mural for Coast Liquor wall, new artist for augmented reality installation

By SARA HALL

This week the Laguna Beach Arts Commission supported a sculpted mural honoring a once-endangered coastal bird, and, in another vote, approved a new artist and stipend for a previously discussed augmented reality installation.

Commissioners voted 6-0 on Monday (Dec. 13) in favor of an Art in Public Places application for 1391 South Coast Highway, at Coast Liquor. The developer, Dornin Investment Group, proposed an installation titled “Pelican Surfers” by local artist Casey Parlette.

The sculptural installation will feature three pelicans created of bronze and redwood in flight over ocean waves made of blue-green hued titanium. It would be mounted as a mural on the building’s exterior north-facing wall (drivers traveling south on Coast Highway would see it).

Commission Vice Chair Pat Kollenda enthusiastically supported the sculpted mural.

“I absolutely love it,” she said. “It is drop dead gorgeous.”

Other commissioners had a few questions about the stucco texture behind the waves and some clarifications about materials, but overall were on board with the artwork.

The pelicans’ heads, wings and tails will be created of bronze, which will be hammered and welded together. Each pelican will have a wingspan of seven feet. The body itself will be created out of redwood, which is extremely weather resistant, Parlette said.

The ocean and waves background will be five feet in height by 25 feet in width.

Parlette explained that he can use heat to get a variety of different colors from the titanium, a material he’s worked with for many years. A benefit of titanium, he explained, is that once it obtains a certain color, it stays that way. It’s also practically impervious to the elements and essentially maintenance-free, he added.

The waves will be colored a green-blue, abalone-like shade, Parlette said.

“Depending on the lighting and time of day…it might change a little bit,” said Parlette, holding up an example piece of the blue metal. The wave will be “a combination of that, that kind of complements the pelicans going by.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy Casey Parlette/City of Laguna Beach

A rendering of the proposed sculpted mural “Pelican Surfers” by Casey Parlette

Most of his artwork is wildlife related, he said, “a celebration of nature.” This particular piece is a combination of a few different things.

As a kid born in the late 1970s, pelicans were endangered and on their way to becoming extinct, Parlette said.

Brown pelicans nearly vanished due to pesticide use, habitat loss and hunting, according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife. The large coastal bird was first declared endangered in 1970 under the Endangered Species Preservation Act (now called the Endangered Species Act).

After about four decades of conservation efforts and a ban on DDT pesticide, the large coastal bird was completely removed from the list of threatened species in 2009.

“Through good management, they’re now fairly common,” Parlette pointed out. “We see them almost every day.”

Laguna Beach was an early leader in the effort. City Council approved an ordinance declaring the town a bird sanctuary in 1973.

“The pelican, as far as conservation stuff goes, they are such an iconic species,” Parlette said.

When watching them fly out over the water, he notices them “tuck in” and ride the swell of the waves, he noted.

“To capture a little bit of that essence, I think, is a unique thing to show,” Parlette said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy Casey Parlette/City of Laguna Beach

An eagle created by Casey Parlette with the same materials as the proposed pelicans

The wave will slightly extend off the wall and the birds will be fully three-dimensional, Parlette explained. Given the site location and size, onlookers will be able to enjoy the view from a variety of angles, he noted.

The bottom edge of the titanium will likely be about seven feet off the ground. The birds will be approximately nine to 10 feet up, just out of reach of most people, Parlette said.

The precious metals might be attractive to people trying to steal it, noted Commission Chair Adam Schwerner.

Answering a question about how it will be secured to the wall, Parlette explained that the titanium plates will be riveted to a welded stainless steel structure. The structure itself will be attached to the cinderblock wall with tamper-resistant bolts, he added.

“It would be a fairly challenging thing for someone to try and take off the wall,” he said. “It’s a great concern and something I keep in mind when I build it.”

The proposed art will head to city council (likely at their Jan. 11, 2022 meeting) for final approval.

During a different item on Monday’s agenda, commissioners were split on a change to an augmented reality installation.

The item included using a different artist for the previously approved project and offering a stipend to the new artist to develop a proposal.

Commissioners ultimately voted 5-0-1 in support of the project, with Kollenda abstaining.

“That’s the point of these conversations…where we can all bring forward the thoughts and concerns we’ve got,” Schwerner said.

Kollenda expressed several concerns about spending the previously approved $20,000 on this type of art project, particularly $3,000 just for the new artist to develop a proposal but not actually create the artwork.

There’s also some worry about how this unique type of artwork will be received. She referenced a similar musical project that required participants had to use a smart phone in order to interact with the piece. She wasn’t impressed with that project and it wasn’t very successful, Kollenda said.

She also had concern that this is a different artist than previously approved.

There was already a robust discussion on the overall project, which was approved unanimously by the Arts Commission, Schwerner pointed out.

On June 14, the Arts Commission unanimously approved a temporary augmented reality installation for a period of up to 12 weeks with a budget not to exceed $20,000.

The project would consist of the development and installation of a virtual artwork, that could be experienced at various locations in the city and will be site specific. With the download of a free app, the installation would be available and experienced differently at each site.

Since approval, the Public Art Subcommittee has been working with the artist, however, the project did not progress as anticipated and the artist had other priorities, said Cultural Arts Manager Siân Poeschl.

“The Public Art Subcommittee took the project as far as they could with the artist that was identified, but feels it now would be better to proceed with this approved project with a different artist,” Poeschl explained.

The subcommittee recommended the project continue with artist Nancy Baker Cahill. An example used by the previous artist during the June meeting was actually Baker Cahill’s work (an AR drawing titled Liberty Bell).

Baker Cahill is a new media artist and the founder and artistic director of 4th Wall, a free augmented reality art platform.

She has expressed an interest in developing a proposal for an installation in Laguna Beach. A stipend between $2,500 and $5,000 is required to start work on the proposal, Poeschl explained. The subcommittee recommended a budget of $3,000 for the artist to develop a proposal.

Other commissioners were excited about the high-yech art idea, echoing many of the comments made in June.

It will go a long way for increasing the city’s presence in the national and international art world, said Commissioner Donna Ballard.

“I’m super excited about her,” Ballard said. “She has the qualities that we’ve been looking for for this installation.”

It’s also an “entrée” into featuring art that is fresh, engaging and an increasingly popular way for people to interact with art, Schwerner added.

“It would be an opportunity to engage new audiences,” he said.

Some of Baker Cahill’s work is very immersive, noted Commissioner Michael Ervin.

“You get drawn into some of the movements,” he said.

They’ve already approved the overall project idea and he really likes this new artist, Ervin said.

Also on Monday, commissioners unanimously agreed to ratify the Banner and Palette Subcommittee’s recommendation for the Children’s Holiday Palette exhibitors. The winning kids presented their drawings at Tuesday’s city council meeting as well.

Laguna Beach hosts an annual exhibition for Holiday Palettes designed by local children ages 5-17 years old. The selected designs have been mounted on small wood palettes and are on display at city hall through December.

City staff received 98 submissions, McGregor said. Subcommittee members reviewed all of them and recommended 12 winners. They tried to select artists from each age group, subcommittee member Karen Wood said.

Commissioners were impressed with the kids’ artwork.

“These are some of the best palettes I’ve ever seen by the kids,” Suzi Chauvel said. “Really wonderful.”

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.