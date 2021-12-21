Art in Public Places FP 122121

“Art in Public Places” – Time Connected by Scott and Naomi Schoenherr

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents.

Created by Laguna Beach artists Scott and Naomi Schoenherr, Time Connected is one of three elements for the sculpture garden they created at Heisler Park. It was installed in 2012 and consists of a series of bronze gears, each bronze gear has inlayed ceramic relief depicting fragments of time and the natural history.

Click on photo for a larger image

“Time Connected” received the LB Beautification Award in 2014

The Schoenherrs were awarded “Artist of the Year” in 2013 by the Laguna Beach Alliance for the Arts for their installation of the Sculpture Garden in Heisler Park.

Later in 2014, this project received the Laguna Beach Beautification Award.

This project was commissioned by the City of Laguna Beach.

Inspired by Shelley Cooper’s poem, “Sparkle (Giggle Crack),” this artwork is comprised of interlocking wheels which show off ceramic tiles featuring local plants and insects. Complementing large slab benches and inset mosaic sidewalk installations, the artwork is the showpiece of a delightful sculpture garden, which flows through Heisler Park. As the artists intended, the pieces not only connect to each other, but they connect the city to the ocean – timelessly.

The Schoenherrs’ projects range from site specific public art installations, sculpture and custom artworks for residential as well as commercial applications. They are both graduates of Otis Art Institute of Parsons School of Design (now Otis College).

Click on photo for a larger image

Inspired by Shelley Cooper’s poem, “Sparkle (Giggle Crack)”

After graduating, they started working together on art projects, bringing together each other’s ideas and aesthetics. They believe strongly in the importance of well-executed artworks that engage and connect with the audience at many levels.

Further, the Schoenherrs work individually, and their work has been exhibited and collected all over the world. Their studio and home is located in a quaint canyon setting in Laguna.

This is the 40th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.