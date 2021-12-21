FOA Foundation announces new president FP 122121

FOA Foundation announces new president

The FOA Foundation’s board of directors has announced that it has named Kathy Jones as its new president. “Kathy Jones joined the FOA Foundation two years ago. As president, she brings a passion for the arts, as well as many years of strong administrative/board experience,” said former FOA Foundation President Bob Earl.

Jones is a painter and longtime resident of Laguna Beach. She has served on the boards of the Festival of Arts, LOCA Arts Education and the Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD). She served as vice chancellor of UC Irvine and senior vice president of Georgetown University. Jones holds an undergraduate degree from Stanford. She served on the Laguna Beach School Board and has consulted for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, the Laguna Canyon Foundation and the Laguna Art Museum, among others. Her paintings are exhibited at Sue Greenwood Fine Art, Laguna Beach; The Marshall Gallery, Scottsdale, AZ; the Patricia Rovzar Gallery, Seattle, WA; and the Lilypad Gallery, Milwaukee, WI. She exhibited her work in the Festival of Arts for 19 years.

“It is a great honor to work with the members of the FOA Foundation board to support the arts in Laguna Beach,” said Jones. “I am particularly honored to succeed Scott Moore and Bob Earl. Their vision and leadership have made great contributions to our vital arts community. And of course, none of this would be possible without the foresight and commitment of the Festival of Arts board.”

FOA Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to education and the cultural enrichment of our community through the arts. The Foundation awards close to $100,000 annually in the form of grants to local non-profit arts and educational organizations in Laguna Beach. The FOA Foundation board of trustees are Kathy Jones (president), John Campbell (vice-president), Bob Earl (treasurer), Jacquie Moffett (secretary), Jeff Redeker, Jeff Rovner and Kirsten Whalen.

For more information about the FOA Foundation, visit the organization’s new website at www.FOAFoundation.net. Grant applications will be available on February 1, 2022.