 Volume 13, Issue 102  |  December 21, 2021

Volleyballers gather on Main Beach to ring in the holidays for many in need

Courtesy of the City of Laguna Beach

The annual Polar Bear Beach Volleyball Tournament, in partnership with the Laguna Beach Fire Department’s Spark of Love Toy Drive, was a huge success. The event took place Saturday, Dec. 11 on Main Beach. Above, the group poses with games and presents that’ll make the holidays better for many.

 

