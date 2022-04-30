Fair Game 122121

By TOM JOHNSON





An old friend is stepping forward and asking for help to get the inclement weather shelters open again

I got one of those calls Friday that made my heart feel good heading into the holidays. Quentin V Kunaka, better known as “Q” called me.

We did a story on “Q” in Stu News a month or so ago, asking you, the community, to assist him with a GoFundMe effort. If you remember, “Q” had gotten six months of sobriety under his belt and those around him were trying to help with funds to get him into some permanent housing.

At the time, I told you how “Q”, even though he was at times down and out, continually volunteered locally in efforts to make our community better.

Well, he’s doing it again.

The reason for his call was that he is working with folks in town to help restart the inclement weather shelters. The City of Laguna Beach supports three of them downtown – St. Mary’s Episcopal, Neighborhood Congregational Church and Laguna Presbyterian.

A little history, according to “Q”: “For the past two years, there have been no church-provided shelters for the unhoused in Laguna Beach, due to the pandemic and a lack of volunteers. Typical inclement weather shelter includes between 10 to 15 guests staying overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. To restart the inclement weather shelters in Laguna Beach beginning December 26th, we are seeking the following volunteers.”

“Q” tells me they need greeters to welcome and direct guests, food preparers to provide snacks and meals and overnight staff to ensure everyone’s safety.

Think about the good this does all around. It gets people without housing off the streets, first and foremost. That’s good for all of us. And, it gets them into a warm controlled environment, with perhaps a little food in their belly, a sound sleep and a feeling of kindness in their heart.

If you can volunteer, “Q” and/or Slade Carlton want to hear from you. Contact “Q” at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Slade at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

That, my friends, is giving back!

• • •

When I grow up, I want to be a lifeguard. Boy, do I wish I would’ve had that thought 50 years ago. Well, it might be too late for me, but it’s not for the many young people out there among us.

Say you have a child between the ages of 8-15…they can join the Junior Lifeguards, be placed in a group by ability and age. There they’ll have fun while learning ocean safety, rescue techniques, beach activities, physical fitness, and marine safety operations in an environment that emphasizes courtesy, respect and good sportsmanship.

Those Junior Guards that were eligible to participate last year may now register online.

Newcomers must pass the required swim test that is offered by appointment only at the Laguna Beach High School and Community Pool, 670 Park Ave., on the following dates: Fridays, by appointment on March 18, April 1 & 22, May 13 & 27 and June 10 & 24, 2022 or Saturdays, by appointment only on March 19, April 2 & 23, May 14 and June 24 & 25, 2022.

Go here to sign up for a swim test or register for the program.

Perhaps you’ve passed the 8-15-year-old age group and now just want to become a seasonal lifeguard. It’s still doable.

The City of Laguna Beach Marine Safety Department has announced that it is accepting applications for the 2022 Seasonal Ocean Lifeguard Testing and Academy.

Two tryouts are coming up in the New Year at the Main Beach Lifeguard Tower: the first is Saturday, Feb.19, 2022 (all applications must be submitted by Thursday, February 17 at 5 p.m.), and the second one is Saturday, March 19, 2022 (all applications must be submitted by Thursday, March 17 at 5 p.m.).

The physical events portion will begin at 9 a.m. both days, with sign-ups beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Here’s what you need to do: Print and complete the Physical Testing & Training Waiver, and complete and submit the Seasonal Ocean Lifeguard Application.

Candidates under 18 years of age need the signature of a parent or guardian.

• • •

The City is conducting a survey and they want to hear from you, the residents. It’s about shaping the future of the town. To take it, you may go to www.lagunabeachcity.net/survey.

The collected feedback will be used at the City Council’s Strategic Planning Session in February to help establish goals for the next five years. The City has hired independent consultant Polco to develop the survey instrument and is available online in English and Spanish from now until January 10, 2022.

If questions arise about the survey, you may contact Jeremy Frimond, Senior Management Analyst, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.464.6673.

It’s important!

• • •

Perhaps you’re a runner, or perhaps want to be one. Either way, here’s your notice that the ALS Orange County Marathon will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

And, if that’s not painful enough to comprehend, add to it that the start time is 6 a.m. Yikes!

There’s still plenty of time to train, so get those shoes on and start running. For more information, go to https://ocmarathon.com/.