Golf Cart Holiday Parade
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
On Saturday, Dec. 18, the Second Annual Holiday Golf Cart Parade participants gathered at the staging area on Poplar Street. There were lots of golf carts, hot chocolate, great decorations and loads of merriment!
Santa Claus and one of his fans
(L-R) Kristie Hensley, Cookie Lee, Mochi and John Lin
All decked out
Hot chocolate on a cold night to warm up an elf
Have you been naughty or nice?
All decorated up for the holidays
Ready to roll
We wish you a Merry Christmas!