NewLeftHeader

haze

56.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 102  |  December 21, 2021

Meet Pet of the Week Elsie 122121

Meet Pet of the Week Elsie

Elsie is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is an 8-month-old Shar Pei Mix who is spayed. She is very active and playful throughout most of the day. Elsie will need some training, but she is good with children overall. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Elsie adopted as soon as possible. 

Pet of the Week Elsie

Click on the photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Elsie is a young dog full of love to give 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.