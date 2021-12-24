Laguna Board of REALTORS members shared 122421

Laguna Board of REALTORS® members shared their warmth of giving

The Laguna Board of REALTORS® members shared their warmth of giving through donation to the residents of the Laguna Beach Waymakers Youth Shelter for the holidays. Members donated items from their “wish list” such as fun board games, a variety of art supplies, assorted sports balls, beautiful puzzles, and journals to create holiday gift baskets for each of the kids staying at the home.

Photos courtesy of Laguna Board of REALTORS®

(L-R) Geoff Dunlevie, Compass Real Estate with Chelsea Burch and Melissa Whitworth, both from Waymakers

Little elves were busy wrapping all the gifts to deliver to the kids in time for a very special day. Inspired by the giving of her fellow members, Hillary Caston of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also provided new clothes for the kids and warm cozy socks for the staff from the Gap Store.

Gifts donated to the Laguna Beach Waymakers Youth Shelter to help make the season bright for so many

Waymakers’ Mission is to build safer communities by helping individuals make their way through conflict and crisis to a place of strength and stability. Their vision is a safe community where individuals of all ages reach their highest potential, fostering lasting change and positive impact throughout Orange County. Waymakers offers individuals, families and communities the steadiest, surest, safest pathways to promising outcomes. To clients, Waymakers is the stable home they never had. Their voice when they’re too fragile to speak. Their alternative to the hospitalization as they overcome mental health struggles. Their break away from traumatic environments, stressful situations, substance abuse, self-harm and other destructive behaviors. Their counseling supports at a time of greatest need. Waymakers is their advocate, ally, voice of reason and mentor – the one who walks with them on the razor’s edge. The people of Waymakers are committed to supporting clients on their journeys and fostering lasting change and positive impact throughout Orange County.