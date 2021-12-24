NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 103  |  December 24, 2021

Local high school student coordinates shoe drive 122421

It’s amazing that a pair of shoes can really affect someone’s self-esteem. Some kids don’t have a pair of shoes, and therefore won’t attend school because of that. 

Enter Kai Jay Rose, a freshman at Laguna Beach High School, who is coordinating a shoe drive for a community service project. Kai Jay is continuing his sister Jessie’s shoe drive with Soles4Souls (S4S), because by collecting unwanted shoes in the community, his family believes they can really help alter someone’s life.

Local high school Kai Jay

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Rose family

Kai Jay Rose wants to turn unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunity

When you visit the Soles4Souls website at www.Soles4Souls.org, there’s a quote that rings true, “People living in poverty want a better life, but many lack opportunity.”

At S4S, they turn unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunity, by keeping them from going to waste and putting them to good use – providing relief, creating jobs and empowering people to break the cycle of poverty.

Shoes, whether they are new or gently loved, are wanted. They can be dropped off at two locations: The donation boxes at Artists Theater at Laguna Beach High School, 625 Park Ave., or 2925 Mountain View Drive at Top of the World. It would be helpful if the shoes are paired together with a rubber band or tied together with the shoe laces. The shoe drive continues through January 15, 2022.

For more information, visit www.Soles4Souls.org.

 

