The Plant Man before Christmas 122421

The Plant Man before Christmas

(with apologies to Clement C. Moore)

By Steve Kawaratani

“‘Twas Christmas told the merriest tale.” – Sir Walter Scott

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through our plot

The lawns were all perfect, with nary a spot.

The flowers were planted by Catharine with care,

Her knowledge of color displaying much flair.





The bulbs were nestled all snug in their beds,

Just waiting for springtime to popup their heads.

Roses still in winter bloom, looking quite the best

Had yet to settle down for their winter’s rest.





When out on the street there arose such a clatter,

We sprang to the deck to see what was the matter.

Under the bed Loki flew like a flash,

Cooper, our son said, “One more holiday bash.”





As I twisted my head, and was turning around;

Up the driveway the Plant Man came with a bound!

Dressed like a gardener from his head to his foot,

And his clothing was covered with compost and root.

A sack full of dung he had flung on his back,

And he looked like a groundsman just carrying a pack.





He spoke not a word, but went straight to his work,

And fed all our plants then turned with a jerk;

And using his hand to turn off the hose,

He gave us a nod, and plucked off a rose!





He sprang to his truck, his job now complete,

Our garden more sparkling, so beautifully sweet.

But I heard him proclaim, as he drove out of sight,

“Happy gardening to all, and to all a good night!”





May all your holiday dreams come true. See you next time.





Christmas 2021

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.