NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

55.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 103  |  December 24, 2021

Meet Rotary’s Student of the Month 122421

Meet Rotary’s Student of the Month

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach is pleased to recognize Laguna Beach High School Senior Egan Walker, as student of the month for December in the field of English.

Meet Rotary s Student Egan Walker

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Rotary Club of Laguna Beach

Egan Walker

Walker loves creative writing class and has spent four years in both the dance and musical theater programs. He is also taking AP classes in both art history and art entrepreneurship. Among the activities that he participates in are co-president of the L.B.H.S. Art Club and treasurer of both The Queer-Straight Alliance Club and the Art History Club.

Walker is hoping to attend UC Santa Cruz next year and study creative writing and art history, with future goals to include running a freelance art business and teaching art.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.