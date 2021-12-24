Residents encouraged to take Laguna Beach 122421

Residents encouraged to take Laguna Beach Community Survey

The City of Laguna Beach has announced that from now through January 10, 2022, residents of the City of Laguna Beach can take the online Laguna Beach Community Survey. The survey includes questions about quality of life, important characteristics of the community, services provided by the City of Laguna Beach and priorities for the future. Residents are encouraged to take the survey now at www.polco.us/lagunabeach. The survey is available online in English and Spanish.

“We’re very excited to be conducting this resident survey,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf. “We will use the information collected from the survey at the City Council Strategic Planning Session in February to help incorporate community feedback into goals set for the next five years.”

Shape Your Future and Take the City’s Community Survey:

–Your participation will help shape the future of the community.

–The survey is available online and available in English and Spanish.

–Please limit your response to one submission per individual.

–The survey is now open through January 10, 2022 at 5 p.m.

The City of Laguna Beach retained Polco Inc., a professional survey firm, to administer the comprehensive quality of life survey for both the businesses and residents. Surveys were first mailed to randomly selected residents and businesses in November and early December as part of the random sampling phase of the process. Both the random sampling and the at-large results will be made available to the community. The survey instruments being used by Polco will allow the City of Laguna Beach to compare results and benchmark opinions against other communities across the country.

Residents with questions about the survey may contact Jeremy Frimond, Senior Management Analyst, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or call 949.464.6673.