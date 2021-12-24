NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 103  |  December 24, 2021

New barriers on the Forest Avenue Promenade 122421

New barriers on the Forest Avenue Promenade

New Barriers on Forest Avenue

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

In case you haven’t seen them, here are the new barriers on the Forest Avenue Promenade. Decked out in red bows, they are “dressed” for the holidays.

 

