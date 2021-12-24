Revisiting the top stories of 2021 122421

By SARA HALL

2021 was an eventful year for Laguna Beach, as quite a lot happened: The community mourned losing local icons, a councilmember was censured for the first time in the city’s history, a new city manager was selected, work on a historical hotel stopped and started again and LBPD lost a beloved K-9 officer.

Here’s a round-up of some of the top news stories covered by Stu News Laguna over the past year. This is PART 1 in a two-part series.

January

City Manager John Pietig announced his retirement on January 7, following 20 years of service to the City of Laguna Beach.

Pietig started his career with the City of Riverside for 10 years, followed by two years with the City of Alhambra, then a decade as Laguna’s assistant city manager before being promoted to the top leadership position.

He planned his last day to be in June, giving the city time to hire a replacement. Council began the search immediately, holding a closed session discussion on January 5. There were reports of interest from Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis.

A recruitment firm was hired to start the process, which included gathering public feedback.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Promenade during summer 2020

City Council voted unanimously on January 12 to extend the outdoor dining and retail display temporary use permit program, including the Promenade on Forest, through December and directed staff to solicit proposals for analysis, design and entitlement for the conversion to a permanent plaza.

The experimental Promenade was opened to the public in June 2020 as an experiment to test whether restaurants and shops would benefit from the creation of a gathering spot downtown.

Historical preservationists filed a lawsuit on January 11 alleging that the city violated the California Environmental Quality Act when it revamped its Historical Preservation Program in 2020.

The Laguna Beach Historic Preservation Coalition, Village Laguna and Preserve Orange County opposed the city’s approval of the program without an environmental impact report, as well as the requirement for an owner’s consent for a property to be considered a local historic resource.

A Delaware company filed a lawsuit claiming properties controlled by Laguna Beach real estate mogul Mo Honarkar have defaulted on a $195 million loan and has asked the court to foreclose on the properties used as collateral for the loan.

The suit, filed on behalf of LCC Warehouse 1 LLC, identified 19 properties primarily located in Orange County, the majority in Laguna Beach, as “borrowers” of the loan and also names Does 1-110.

LCC Warehouse 1 LLC is the successor-in-interest to LoanCore Capital Credit REIT, which funded the loan on Nov. 16, 2018.

February

During public comment at the February 9 City Council meeting, former Laguna Beach resident Judie Dike spoke about a brutal carjacking in the lower-level parking lot at Mission Hospital Laguna Beach. She implored the council to protect the community and asked for better security measures, including cameras in the lower parking lot.

Dike said she brought the incident to the public’s attention four months after it happened in October 2020 because the hospital has not agreed to install security cameras in certain areas.

Staff from Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach presented planned security enhancements during the City Council meeting on March 23, including new cameras and an additional security guard.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Barbara Diamond

On February 10, longtime local journalist Barbara Diamond died. She was 88.

The community mourned Diamond as a cherished and revered figure in Laguna Beach and iconic reporter with Stu News. Tributes continued to pour in from residents, sharing memories and remembering her as the heart and soul of community news. She was well-respected, kind and vibrant, and many described her as a one-of-a-kind and irreplaceable icon.

After separating from her husband in 1980, a visit to Shaw’s Cove with her three boys turned into a stay that graced and elevated our city for 41 years. When she purchased her historic home on Diamond Street in 1985, she became known as “The Diamond of Diamond Street.”

The city honored Diamond with a proclamation and press chair dedication.

In an 11th hour development, the appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval of the Rivian reuse and remodel project at South Coast Cinemas was withdrawn during a meeting on February 23.

Before moving on to the regular agenda, Laguna Beach City Council dealt with the announcement of the withdrawal of the appeal. After a recap of the agreement between the appellant, the Laguna Beach Historic Preservation Coalition and Rivian, council unanimously approved the withdrawal of the appeal, 4-0. Councilmember George Weiss recused himself from the discussion and vote (to accept the withdrawal of the appeal) because he previously spoke in front of the Planning Commission.

March

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Peter Blake

On March 9, City Council unanimously agreed to censure Councilmember Peter Blake.

After about two hours of discussion and public comment, Council voted 4-0-1 for the censure, with Blake choosing to abstain.

Councilmember George Weiss requested the censure based on two categories of “unprofessional acts” that violate the Rules of Decorum and Civility policy. In his request, Weiss notes several instances during city meetings, posts on social media and comments on newspaper articles when Blake used slurs or other offensive, disparaging, or derogatory language.

This was the first time the council has had to enforce the civility policy since its adoption in 2019. This was also reportedly the first time in the city’s history that a Laguna Beach City Councilmember has been censured.

Later, on April 6, council repealed a municipal code provision from 1953 that criminalizes the use of certain language at City Council meetings. Speakers questioned the timing of the item in regards to the recent censure. The second reading of the item on April 20 turned into a heated argument, hashing up old comments, questioning the meaning of a threat, and, for some, emphasizing the need for a stronger code of conduct policy.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Neighborhood & Environmental Protection Plan aims to increase sanitation and safety near beaches, parks and trails

City Council on March 9 unanimously approved the Neighborhood & Environmental Protection Plan, aimed at reducing the negative impact of visitors (particularly in neighborhoods near beaches, parks and trails) and increasing safety, sanitation and environmental measures.

The $2 million resident-serving program will be funded 100 percent by visitors through the city’s parking fund and Measure LL Transient Occupancy Tax revenues.

Council directed city staff to pursue seven policies as code amendments, including prohibiting use of plastic straws and single-use plastic containers on city beaches and trails and prohibiting restaurants from distributing single-use non-recyclable to-go containers.

April

On April 4, a 3-year-old Lhasa apso dog was stolen outside of Ralphs at 700 South Coast Highway. The dog’s owner had secured “Beauderaux” to a bike rack while shopping. After discovering the dog was missing, he reviewed surveillance footage with store employees and saw an allegedly intoxicated male take his dog and flee in a silver sedan.

Around the same time, police received two separate calls about an intoxicated man with a similar description of the vehicle. Officers located the Honda and conducted a vehicle enforcement stop in the 300 block of Cypress Drive. The driver was identified as Christopher Barbee of Artesia and was arrested on suspicion of DUI and felony theft of the dog.

An officer noted that Barbee’s passenger was in possession of Beauderaux, who was later reunited with his emotional and grateful owner.

• • •

Bushard’s Pharmacy opened a new COVID-19 vaccination site on the old Laguna Drug property. Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis worked with the property manager, the Fritz Duda Company, to provide the property at no cost to Bushard’s.

The pharmacy managed the operation of the site and offered vaccinations every Tuesday and Wednesday.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Shohreh Dupuis

Following a nationwide search, three resident listening sessions and several closed session candidate interviews, council unanimously selected Shohreh Dupuis as the next city manager. Councilmembers voted 5-0 on April 27 during a special closed session held in a conference room at city hall.

Dupuis’ employment contract was approved at a regular council meeting on May 4. Dupuis began work in her new role on June 12.

There was an extensive search to find the right person for the role. The listening sessions emphasized several key issues in the city, including listening and working with citizens, the division in town and a love for the city.

• • •

On April 27, Laguna’s only radio station KX FM 104.7 announced that Tyler Russell McCusker, who founded the station in 2012, will step down as general manager and be succeeded by Alyssa Hayek, KX FM’s former music director.

Monica Silva-McCusker passed the torch of development director to nonprofit professional Jayne Herring. And Erica Delamare, who started two years ago at KX FM as an intern, will be promoted to music director.

May

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(L-R) Councilmembers George Weiss and Toni Iseman, Mayor Bob Whalen, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf and Councilmember Peter Blake cutting the ribbon at South Main Beach Restroom

The city held a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 4 to celebrate the completion of renovations to the South Main Beach Restroom and the installation of the first of 35 bottle refill stations planned throughout the city to reduce ocean pollution from single use-plastic bottles.

In addition to the new refillable bottle water station, renovations to the restroom include a hand-painted ceramic tile mural called “Outburst” by artist Lynn Basa, all new plumbing fixtures and piping, an energy-efficient electrical system, new outdoor shower facilities, new concrete floors and improved ADA accessibility.

A complaint was sent to the Fair Political Practices Commission objecting to comments made during an overheard conversation between Laguna Beach City Councilmembers while on break during the May 4 meeting.

At the meeting, council took a short break while staff loaded a presentation. The video went to a static screen, but audio from the dais microphones continued to record and a conversation between Councilmembers George Weiss and Toni Iseman could be heard.

The two discussed an appeal of a Design Review Board-approved project that was on the agenda later that night for 1007 Gaviota Drive. Weiss called the project “nasty” and “bad” during the exchange, saying he still had questions and would likely vote against the project.

Mike Gray, who owns the property in question, sent the complaint to the FPPC regarding Weiss’ comments.

A stop-work order was issued to Hotel Laguna on May 5 after city officials sent a letter to the developer owner of the hotel, Mo Honarkar, alleging that unpermitted work was done to the exterior of the property.

The order was later partially lifted, allowing the remodel of the first-floor restaurant, lobby, bar and kitchen areas to be completed.

Work on the hotel hit another speed bump May 12 when the California Coastal Commission unanimously agreed with the recommendation from CCC staff (based on an appeal submitted by local residents) that the project raises a “substantial issue” regarding conformance with the Local Coastal Program based on potential inconsistencies with the LCP and the California Coastal Act. It forced a portion of work on the project to pause until a permit hearing can be held.

At the City Council meeting on May 18, during council and staff reports, City Manager John Pietig introduced the “acting police chief” Jeff Calvert during a presentation.

At the time, police officials and Calvert himself referred inquiries from Stu News Laguna to the city manager’s office. Officials noted that Chief Robert Thompson was still an employee of the city but was out of the office and that Calvert was the acting police chief. Further questions regarding the change in leadership went unanswered.

In a May 21 press release, the city announced that Thompson resigned and that Calvert will work as interim police chief, effectively immediately. The position was later made permanent.

Thompson, who had only worked for LBPD since January, was later reinstated as the police chief for the City of Dixon.

June

On June 4, Laguna Beach High and Thurston Middle school officials shared near identical messages about schedules for 2021-22, both providing tentative examples that stuck close to a more traditional program.

The announcement comes on the heels of a parent and student protest on May 21 against the suggested “4x4” calendar, which the school district listed during a presentation as an option they were considering. The 4x4 model would have students enrolled and fully completing four different courses each semester, rather than completing six courses (seven with an early “zero period”) over the entire school year.

Both examples in the June 4 message displayed six periods with a zero-period option.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Corp Fillers and K-9 Ranger, officers from local K-9 training group and LBPD personnel

On June 9, officers from a local K-9 training group joined Laguna Beach Police Department personnel and Ranger’s handler Corp Zachary Fillers in paying tribute to K-9 Ranger, who started with the department in January 2015.

K-9 Ranger was recently diagnosed with cancer, and over the last few months, Corp Fillers worked tirelessly with veterinarians to try and treat the disease. Unfortunately, K-9 Ranger’s health rapidly deteriorated to the point where he was in pain and no longer comfortable.

More than 50 residents and city employees came together wearing yellow on June 15 at city hall to formally recognize the city’s re-emergence from COVID-19 restrictions and celebrate their post-pandemic lives.

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf and longtime resident Denny Freidenrich welcomed friends and neighbors, many of whom hadn’t seen each other in the last 16 months, for a community photograph.

A fire broke out on the 73 Freeway on June 15 and Orange County utilized a new firefighting helitanker.

The Boeing chinook CH-47 helitanker was put into action after several small fires were sparked along the freeway and closed traffic from Newport Coast Drive to El Toro Road.

About 100 firefighters, including air support from the CH-47, limited the burn to just eight acres.

The helicopter has a carry capacity of 3,000 gallons and the ability to fly at night.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The city has entered into escrow to acquire the property at 31727 Coast Highway, most recently occupied by Italian restaurant Ti Amo by il Barone

City Council decided to move forward with acquiring property in South Laguna for future civic uses, including as a replacement for the neighborhood’s local fire station.

In a split 3-2 vote on June 15, council authorized the city manager to enter into an agreement with Rincon Consultants Inc. in the amount of $89,199 to provide consulting services for the preparation of an initial study for the acquisition of 31727 Coast Highway and for a possible Mitigated Negative Declaration, if determined to be appropriate. Council members Toni Iseman and George Weiss dissented.

The city entered into escrow to acquire the property at 31727 Coast Highway, most recently occupied by Italian restaurant Ti Amo by il Barone. The city offered $2.7 million.

Editor’s Note: This is PART 1 in a two-part series. PART 2 will appear in the Tuesday, Dec. 28 issue of Stu News.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.