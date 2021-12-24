Dennis’ Tidbits 122421

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow… blizzards and hazards

It’s looking like a very white Christmas along the length of the West Coast all the way from British Columbia to – at least – the Mexifornia Border. As two deep lows right out of Alaska are setting their sights on the West Coast, there are both extremely low snow levels and levels in some areas being measured in feet not inches. Blizzard warnings are being posted for some areas of the Sierra Nevada and the Cascades in Oregon and Washington even below mountain pass levels.

Blizzards are the most dramatic and perilous of all winter storms, characterized by very low temperatures and by strong winds bearing large amounts of snow. Most of the snow accompanying a blizzard is in the form of fine powdery particles which are whipped in such great quantities that at times visibilities are only a few yards.

Blizzard warnings are issued when winds with speeds of at least 33 mph are accompanied by considerable falling or blowing snow – and when temps of 20 degrees F. or lower are expected to prevail for an extended period of time with snow accumulations of two or more inches per hour.

Severe blizzard warnings are issued when blizzards of extreme proportions are expected and indicate winds with speeds of at least 43 mph – plus a great density of falling or blowing snow with accumulations of three inches per hour with temps of 10 degrees or lower with visibility less than 100 feet.

Hazardous driving warnings are issued to indicate that falling, blowing or drifting snow, freezing rain or drizzle, sleet or strong winds will make driving very difficult.

Winter warnings: The term watch and warning are used for winter storms, as for other natural hazards. The watch alerts the public that a storm has formed and is approaching the area. People in the alerted area should keep listening for the latest advisories over radio and television and keep a watchful eye on the latest satellite images – and Doppler Radar that we now have at our disposal in these modern technological times – and begin to take precautionary measures. The warning means that a storm is imminent and immediate action should be taken to protect life and property.

The word snow in a forecast without a qualifying word such as occasional or intermittent means that the fall of snow is of a steady nature and will probably continue for several hours without letup.

Heavy snow warnings are issued to the public when a fall of four inches is expected in a 12-hour period – or a fall of six inches or more in a 24-hour period. Some variations on these rules may be used in different parts of the country. Where four-inch snowfalls are common, the emphasis on heavy snow is generally associated with six or more inches of snow out here in the Sierra Nevada. In other parts of the country where heavy snow is infrequent – like in the South or in metropolitan areas with heavy traffic – a snowfall of only two to three inches will justify a heavy snow warning.

Wishing everyone a happy, safe and healthy holiday season, ALOHA!