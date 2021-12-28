Dennis’ Tidbits 122821

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Snow woes

Christmas evening rainfall in Laguna added another 0.22 inches of rain, bringing our 2021-22 total to 4.89 as of Sunday morning at 9 a.m. We’re off to a decent start as we’re almost an inch above normal for this time of year, and we’ve already collected around a half inch more than all of last season’s output.

More on winter storms: Winter storms can kill without breaking climatological records. The danger is certain, although it varies from year to year. Since 1936, snowstorms have caused, directly and indirectly, about 200 deaths a year – and a year of 300 deaths is not unusual. Of such deaths, usually around 70% are attributed to snowstorm-related automobile and other accidents; about 25% are caused by overexertion, exhaustion and consequent fatal heart attack resulting from shoveling snow, pushing cars and other snow-related physical labor. The remaining number – about 5% – are due to home fires, carbon monoxide poisoning in stalled cars, electrocution from downed power lines and building collapse. Of deaths directly related to exposure, about 20% – overall – occur in the home.

Snow flurries are defined by snow falling for short durations at intermittent periods; however, snowfall during the flurries may reduce visibilities to an eighth of a mile or less. Accumulations from snow flurries are generally small.

Snow squalls are brief intense falls of snow and are comparable to summer rain showers. Occasional thunder snow happens when convection is strong enough in one of these squalls. They are accompanied by gusty surface winds – and once in a great while – even some hail is thrown into the equation.

Blowing and drifting snow generally occur together and result from strong winds and falling snow or loose snow on the ground that gather into significant drifts. In places like the Northern Plains, the combination of blowing and drifting snow after a substantial snowfall has ended is often referred to as a ground blizzard.

The term drifting snow is used in forecasts to indicate that strong winds will blow falling snow or loose snow into piles several feet high along roadways.

A cold wave warning indicates a rapid fall in temps within a 24-hour period, which will require substantially increased protection to agricultural, industrial, commercial and social activities. The temp falls – and minimum temps required to justify cold wave warnings vary with the changing of the season and geographic location. Regardless of the month or the section of the country, a cold wave warning is a red flag alert to the public that during a forthcoming forecast period, a change to very cold weather will require greater-than-normal protective measures.

The terms storm, freezing rain and freezing drizzle warn the public that a coating of ice is expected on the ground and on other exposed surfaces. The qualifying term heavy is used to indicate ice coating – which because of the extra weight of the ice – will cause significant damage to trees, overhead wires and the like. Damage will be greater if the freezing rain or drizzle is accompanied by high winds. Had enough of this scientific babble for now? Yeah, me too. I just don’t like to talk about myself too much so I need to mix things up a bit!

Have a safe and most of all healthy week and I’ll see y’all on New Year’s Eve, ALOHA!