Finding homes “fur” everyone

By Jennifer Halbert

Being a Laguna Beach Realtor definitely has its perks! After showing a home the other day, I took my clients for a walk so they could get a feel for the neighborhood. We were truly blessed when we met Robin Brooke (AKA Brooke), one of the sweetest, most-welcoming fur mamas there is. Her quintessential kitty cottage by the sea is filled with so much creativity and love. Brooke invited us into her home, and we were immediately greeted by her adorable pet feline, Luna. Luna is blind but this didn’t hold her back from offering us a warm welcome. Luna is the eighth cat Brooke has adopted so far.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Robin Brooke sharing a loving moment with Luna

When she first arrived in the area, Brooke knew Laguna Beach would be her home. She’s now lived here for 46 years. She loves the community’s accepting atmosphere. It fits her personality. Brooke has danced with Ballet Pacifica, modeled, earned a master’s degree and taught elementary school for 32 years – all while adopting cats, many with special needs.

“Having special-needs cats is a lot of work, but it’s so rewarding in so many ways,” Brooke said. “Luna’s eyes were removed before I adopted her. When I first got her, she wouldn’t even let anyone touch her.”

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Molly shows her affection toward Robin Brooke

Today, Luna is a friendly, playful cat who even has a custom-made “catio” that her fur mama created for she and Molly! When Brooke went into the shelter to rescue Luna, she couldn’t leave with just one cat – she also adopted Luna’s special-needs cat sister, Molly. The two girls add so much joy to Brooke’s life. It was years ago that Brooke adopted her very first soulmate from the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, Peugeot, a polydactyl cat. She recalled the experience with fondness.

“I can’t live without a pet, and I won’t,” said Brooke, who is exploring the idea of volunteering at the shelter as a way of giving back. “I may even rescue another cat real soon!”

If you’re thinking about adopting a pet or getting involved with the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, visit www.puplagunabeach.org and email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you’d like to share your pet adoption experience.