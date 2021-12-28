Laguna Canyon Foundation Discovery Hikers 122821

Laguna Canyon Foundation Discovery Hikers are back on the trails and spotting lots of wildlife

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by John Foley, LCF Volunteer

Nature lovers will be happy to know that Laguna Canyon Foundation (LCF) has restarted their Tuesday Discovery Hikes. John Foley and other LCF volunteers are continuing to enjoy sharing the beauty of Aliso and Wood Canyons wilderness – and its inhabitants – with their Tuesday guests.

“We are seeing a lot of mule deer on our outings recently,” Foley said. “That always makes for a special experience for those new (and returning) visitors to the park.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Lots of photo opportunities

On the hike on Tuesday, Dec. 21, participants got to see (and hear!) two young bucks sparring to learn skills with their antlers. “That was a first for me,” said Foley. “We had gone many months without seeing wildlife out there, and I’m so thrilled to see the mule deer thriving in Wood Canyon. We don’t have any reindeer in Aliso & Wood, but who can’t help but love seeing deer with antlers at Christmastime.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Two young bucks sparring

If you want to spot wildlife (they’ve even seen a bobcat in years past), and simply enjoy the Laguna wilderness, take part in the Discovery Hike. Hikers will learn fascinating facts, including Native American uses for coyote gourds, otherwise known as stink gourds; the reason why there are so few oaks older than 40-50 years in this part of Orange County; and which plant’s leaves are said to be useful in repelling fleas and bedbugs.

Click on photo for a larger image

The California quail became the official state bird in 1931. They are plentiful in the Laguna wilderness.

Explore Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park and learn about acorn woodpeckers – the hippies of the bird world – and the wonderful ways of woodrats, as well as the peculiar nature of certain plants. Enjoy wildlife sounds, smells and sights on this moderate five-mile hike on rocky terrain (with less than 500 ft. elevation gain)

Click on photo for a larger image

Ready for a close-up

Please note the following safety precautions and protocols:

The next Discovery Hike will be held on January 4, 2022 from 8:30-11 a.m.

–Pre-registration is required for this event. To register, click here. No walk-ups.

–Each participant must register individually. For group registration, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for availability.

–Group sizes will be minimized for safety purposes.

–Each individual adult must sign the liability waiver – provided by the lead volunteers – when they arrive at the event.

–Minimum age of 16 years old accompanied by a parent/guardian. If under 18 years old, a waiver must be signed by a parent/guardian, provided at the start of the event.

–Participants must bring plenty of water, closed-toed hiking shoes and sun protection.

Click on photo for a larger image

It’s not a reindeer, but it’s nice to see antlers at this time of year. The mule deer (Odocoileus hemionus) is a deer indigenous to western North America; it is named for its ears, which are large like those of the mule.

In an effort to protect all employees, volunteers and participants, please do not attend if you are not feeling well, have symptoms of illness or have been in contact with someone who was ill.

Location: Meet at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). You will meet on the paved sidewalk easement leading toward Wood Canyon Trail. Parking: Free.

For more information about Laguna Canyon Foundation and other dates for hikes, go to www.lagunafoundation.org.