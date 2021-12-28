NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

49.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 104  |  December 28, 2021

Join Laguna Art Museum during First Thursdays FP 122821

Join Laguna Art Museum during First Thursdays Art Walk

Laguna Art Museum will continue to offer a variety of art education and exhibition programs for all ages in the New Year. 

Join Laguna Art Museum exterior

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

First Thursdays Art Walk celebrates the diverse cultural art scene of Laguna Beach and is free to the public with participation by more than 30 member galleries. First Thursdays Art Walk is held on the first Thursday of every month from 6-9 p.m. with the next one taking place on January 6. The museum offers free admission from 6-9 p.m. during this event.

Laguna Art Museum remains committed to the health and wellness of museum guests, employees and the surrounding community. In accordance with state guidelines, all staff and visitors are required to wear face coverings throughout their entire visit as of December 15, 2021.

New and exciting events are added on a regular basis. Find more information about events being offered in 2022 at www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.