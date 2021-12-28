NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

49.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 104  |  December 28, 2021

Register for a PMMC Spring Break Camp 122821

Register for a PMMC Spring Break Camp experience

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) is offering two Spring Break Camps in 2022: Camp Pinniped and Marine Mammal Rehabilitation and Research Lab. 

Camp Pinniped:

Register for a PMMC Pinniped

Click on photo for a larger photo

Photos courtesy of PMMC

Camp Pinniped takes place April 4-8, 2022

PMMC offers a unique experience for kids to witness a marine mammal hospital in action. Campers learn how their animal care team rehabilitates their seal and sea lion patients through a series of mock activities including weighing fish, preparing fish smoothies, cleaning pens and learning the art of marine mammal rescue. Campers will be learning all about the gray whale, harbor seal and manatee through games, arts and crafts. On the last day, campers join PMMC at the beach and get to explore the tidepools and all the creatures that call it home.

Camp hours: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at PMMC.

Cost: $350.

Dates: Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8, 2022.

Ages: 8-12.

To register, go here.

Marine Mammal Rehabilitation and Research Lab:

Register for a PMMC Research Lab

Click on photo for a larger photo

Marine Mammal Rehabilitation and Research Lab takes place April 11-15, 2022

This small group experience allows teens, ages 15-17, to explore different aspects of marine mammal science. Teens gain hands-on experience in animal husbandry while they work side by side with PMMC’s rescue and rehabilitation team, shadow their veterinarian on patient rounds and work as a team during activities related to ongoing research investigations at the Center. On the last day, the group goes out in the field with their researchers to conduct marine mammal observations to learn about research methods and techniques their scientists use to collect data.

Camp hours: Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at PMMC.

Cost: $500.

Dates: Monday, April 11 through Friday, April 15, 2022.

Ages: 15-17.

To register, go here.

Note: Masks must be worn while in PMMC’s classroom.

Pacific Marine Mammal Center is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. www.pacificmmc.org

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.