Fair Game 122821

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON





Anti-Semitic threats reported at local school, District assures they’re working to ameliorate the issues

In the week leading up to the Christmas holidays, the national media reported threats popping up on social media sites around the country that called for school shootings and bombings on school campuses prior to the holiday break.

At the same time, according to a local parental group, the Laguna Beach Unified School District community was made aware of a reported “threat of gun violence posted by a Thurston Middle School student.” The threat was reportedly posted saying, “Today is the Day I shoot up the school.”

The threat was reportedly online including a photo taken by a TMS student on the bus with his face covered, before entering the school on Friday, Dec. 17.

Obviously, that day came and went with no reported violence or incidents, which, of course, is a great relief.

However, these local parents complain that the incident was not properly conveyed to the school community in its entirety. School officials, on the other hand, say that they immediately reported the incident to Laguna Beach Police to investigate.

And, according to LBUSD Public Information Officer Shelley Spessard, a community-wide message “was distributed to all parents through the school district’s regular communication channels.”

She also said that the District staff then subsequently met during the holiday break to discuss the issue and their plans to ensure safety following the holidays and the return to school.

According to a letter issued to the District and other City elected officials on behalf of the above listed parental group, “The posted threat was enough to make many of our children and parents feel TMS to be unsafe for our students. Even more disturbing were the threats of violence committed by the same student, who was also involved with at least two other known anti-Semitic incidents at TMS, in the past 2 weeks. Said student has also exhibited other harmful behaviors towards students (examples below). With an escalation of violence having occurred, we want to ensure this safety issue is dealt with immediately.”

The other “examples” cited were swastikas reportedly being drawn on a Jewish girl’s notebook, the wishing of “Happy Holocaust” to a Jewish girl, the writing of “I hate the Jews” in German on a student’s class project and several other patently offensive gestures towards the Jewish community.

The letter continued by saying, “We do not want our children going back into a hostile environment after Winter break without this being resolved.”

LBUSD officials, however, assure me that proper action continues to play out and that investigations continue both on the police front and within the District.

• • •

OC Parks has closed access to Table Rock Beach in South Laguna Beach following a rock formation appearing to break off from the cliff and falling down upon the sand.

Fortunately, perhaps because of cold and rainy winter conditions, no one was injured on the beach.

The beach is expected to remain closed until clean-up is completed and the cliff is inspected for any concerns moving forward.

The offices at OC Parks was closed over the weekend and yesterday due to the holidays.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Susan Skinner

A rock apparently broke off from the cliff above and fell onto the beach, perhaps as a result of an abundance of moisture following last week’s rain

Table Rock Beach is an off-the-beaten-track locally known beach that offers a sandy beach in a deep cove. It’s highlighted by rocks of all shapes and sizes and a massive cave at the back of the beach.

When open, it is accessible by the public and owned by the County of Orange.

• • •

Three local families have made wonderful contributions that were accepted by city leadership at the December 14 City Council meetings. Bobbi and Bob Roper, the Crevier family and the Offield Family Foundation donated monies allowing the City to purchase two new police dogs and a new vehicle to manage that purpose.

The two dogs will allow for seven-day-a-week coverage on the streets and will assist the LBPD in apprehensions, drug discovery and more.

One dog is expected to arrive in the first quarter and then a second one in the second quarter.

They’ll replace Ranger, a valued member of the department, who recently passed away from cancer.

• • •

As we clean out the in-box and prepare for a New Year in 2022, there’s still plenty to talk about.

There’s a Save the Date for the 2022 Laguna Beach Music Festival. It’ll be the 20th Anniversary and take place March 28 through April 3.

The event will feature four-time Grammy-winning mandolinist, singer and songwriter Chris Thile as the artistic director. NPR calls him a “genre-defying musical genius who proves that music has no limits as he continuously crosses from classical to rock to jazz and bluegrass.”

The Festival is a co-presentation of Laguna Beach Live! and the Philharmonic Society of Orange County featuring classical and contemporary concerts, community outreach programs and special events.

Tickets are on sale here.

• • •

Here’s also a reminder that the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center will present Bare Bones Theatre’s new play reading on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

L’Dor V’Dor (From Generation to Generation) by Lojo Simon will be presented. “The play explores assimilation, identity and what we inherit from the generations who have gone before us through the story of on ordinary American family on the morning of their daughter’s bat mitzvah.”

Check it out and find ticket information here.