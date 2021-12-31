Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their November program of events.

www.crystalcovestatepark.org



Enjoy a super negative 0.7 low tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a park naturalist will lead a guided tidepool walk to Rocky Bight on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 12 p.m. and help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at the Los Trancos lot near the trailer (PCH inland at the stoplight at Los Trancos.) Day-use fee: $15.

In collaboration with the nationwide event “First Day Hike,” and in celebration of New Year’s Day, State Park volunteer Tom Eastman will lead a guided interpretive hike in the backcountry of Crystal Cove State Park on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at 9 a.m. You’ll look for birds, bobcats, butterflies and buckwheat while enjoying a beautiful morning on the trails and in the canyon on this three-mile moderate hike. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use.) $15 day-use parking fee.

Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at 9 a.m. and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures as you walk the bluff trail and scan the ocean at each overlook. Bring binoculars for better viewing. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast left at kiosk to the last lot.) $15 day-use parking fee.



Explore the night sky on a guided interpretive two-hour Almost Full Moon Hike at Crystal Cove State Park on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. A park naturalist will lead hikers on this moderate to difficult four-mile loop trail with uneven terrain and a steep uphill climb. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water, dress in layers and bring a red flashlight (if you have one). All hikers must stay as a group with the park naturalist and must be at least 8 years old. Meet at the Ranger Station (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Ranger Station.)

Winter is an exciting time for birds. With migrants on the move Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as seeing our resident avian friends. Come join a park naturalist for an easy bird walk in the backcountry and along the shoreline on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at 8 a.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground.) Day-use fee: $15.

Winter is an exciting time to learn about our local nature. Join a park naturalist on this easy 1.5-hour nature hike along Moro Canyon at Crystal Cove State Park on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2022 at 9 a.m. Come learn lots of fun facts and wildlife nuggets about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use.) $15 day-use fee.



Enjoy a super negative 1.5 low tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a park naturalist will lead a guided tidepool walk to Rocky Bight on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. Come help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at the Los Trancos lot near the trailer (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos) Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Enjoy a guided tidepool walk to Little Treasure Cove on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2022 at 12 p.m. when the tide will fall to -1.8, one of the lowest tide of the year. A park naturalist will help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #1, (PCH turn coastward at Newport Coast, right at the kiosk to the end). Wear shoes appropriate for scrambling over sharp rocks as you will be rounding a headland at low tide and walking on uneven terrain. $15 day-use fee.

Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery hosts The Atomic Babylon Collection

Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery is presenting “ATOMIC BABYLON: Still Glowing” to Laguna Beach as they host The Atomic Babylon Collection from artist-turned-activist, Victoria Moore and sculptor Dr. Nicholas Hernandez, Ph.D.

The exhibition follows its unveiling in August with UNESCO (United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organization) and will continue on to Mexico and Austria in 2022 to raise awareness about “Atomic Veterans” and “Children of Atomic Veterans” worldwide. A portion of the proceeds will benefit both UNESCO and StillGlowing.org initiatives and projects.





The gallery is grateful to artists Nicholas Hernandez, Ph.D. Fine Arts and Victoria Moore for having the opportunity to present their art works for this historic cause; and Joanne Tawfilis, Ph.D. Fine Art, owner/director Muramid Arts and Cultural Center and UNESCO Center for Peace; Member, UNESCO U.S. National Commission; Member, International Commission of Artists for Peace; and Member of the Board, United Nations Association/UN Foundation (San Diego) for arranging the exhibit.

“ATOMIC BABYLON: Still Glowing” continues through Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Gallery owner Rob Hoover and the management team will be working with Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) and the directors of First Thursdays Art Walk to expand and enhance the art experience. They look forward to raising awareness about this important and historic issue in our community and around the world.

Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery is located at 1963 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. Visit http://woodscoveart.com.