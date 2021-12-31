The Plant Man: Reflections on New Year’s 123121

By Steve Kawaratani

“Ring out the old, ring in the new,

Ring out the false, ring in the true.”

–Alfred, Lord Tennyson

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

The near onset of the Year 2022 finds me still in Laguna; readying to travel to Loreto, but happily spared from the never-ending chatter of expatriate acquaintances.

Life began here for me, and our village provides the continuity from my past to the present. My occasional bouts with stressful situations have been tabled in the main for the holidays, to make room for calmer introspection and to be with those most important to my well-being.

What am I writing? I ask myself again. And in reply, I must admit that I need to address the peculiar dilemma of making my New Year’s gardening resolutions...

I will strive to be more creative, yet show restraint in the new gardening year. It isn’t necessary to attempt to plant every new rose or every new hybrid within the limited confines of the garden. I will also listen to the suggestions of other gardeners, particularly Catharine and Kathi, to ensure my garden’s greatest potential.

Gardening produces magic for many of us, because it allows for mood adjustment and freshness of thought. Rather than waiting to garden because I need exercise, this coming year I resolve to enjoy my garden more often; and play fetch with Loki on a daily basis.

I will be more inclined to follow the sage advice of my father, Pete, who always espoused the virtues of planting from the fall until the spring. I will try not to plant as much during the recurring heat of our climate-changed summer. I will mulch my perennials monthly and keep a shaper eye out for insects, diseases and weeds.

Many gardeners practice only one kind of horticulture and cannot be persuaded to try any other. Upon my return in January, I will grow more herbs and vegetables for my family’s consumption. Although the color from flowers is indeed rewarding, why grow only flowers and eat frozen vegetables or market produce three days removed from real freshness?

I will remember to plant my pumpkins in early May, as I promised my late mother that I would find a suitable candidate for her famous pumpkin pie recipe for future holidays. I really missed her these past six months, but her memories bring her back. Of course, I’ll need a Jack-o’-lantern to light the doorway for the Halloween celebration that begins during the summer.

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

It’s another Laguna sunset, December 2021

And in the end, I will spend the last night of the decade with Catharine and Loki. We’ll toast one another and make unspoken resolutions; but mainly be happy and grateful to live in both Laguna and Loreto. Happy New Year and see you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.