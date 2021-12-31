NewLeftHeader

Courtesy of Jeannie Mallarian

Jeannie Mallarian is a Laguna Beach local and a longtime former waitress at Jolly Roger and The White House. She’s fallen on hard times in recent months after being diagnosed with Stage 3-4 squamous cell carcinoma, an aggressive skin cancer on her kidney and liver, plus a mass in her uterus. The mass may need to be removed soon. As you might imagine her financial situation is becoming increasingly difficult and the prognosis is not good. A GoFundMe page has been established to assist with medical costs and more.

 

