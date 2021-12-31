NewLeftHeader

mist

51.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 105  |  December 31, 2021

Celebration planned tomorrow for iconic Laguna Beach 123121

Celebration planned tomorrow for iconic Laguna Beach lifeguard tower

Celebration planned painting

Click on photo for a larger image

Painting by Beth Leeds

On Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at 12 p.m., there will be an “I Love Laguna” event on Main Beach to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the saving of the iconic Laguna Beach lifeguard tower. Longtime Laguna Beach resident and civic activist, Beth Leeds, is among those attributed to saving the lifeguard tower from destruction a half century ago when the city demolished the structures there to create the current boardwalk. “l have loved Laguna my whole life and have been very active in protecting and preserving Laguna’s heritage whenever possible,” said Leeds, who hopes that many will join her for the New Year’s Day celebration.


Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.