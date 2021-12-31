The inspirational backstory behind the making of Jerry Segura FP 123121

The inspirational backstory behind the making of Jerry Segura, Laguna’s one-man band

By MARRIE STONE

Gerardo “Jerry” Segura embodies the definition of a one-man band. In addition to his bilingual vocals and stellar skills on the guitar, Segura plays the keyboard, bass, trombone, trumpet, saxophone, tuba, mandolin, a variety of percussion sounds and even the kazoo. Alongside mastering most instruments, he also composes his own tunes. Segura writes 90% of everything he plays.

Courtesy of Jerry Segura

Jerry Segura is a walking one-man band. You can follow him on Instagram at @mister.sure

Locals will probably recognize him. Segura regularly wows the passing crowd near Hotel Laguna, across from the Pizza Bar on PCH. Perhaps you caught his opening act at the Laguna Beach Cultural Art Center (LBCAC) “Mask-a-Rad” Ball last October. His abilities defy belief, especially once you realize how he got here. With no family support, zero professional training, a serious inner-ear injury, and no financial safety net, Segura has overcome remarkable odds to achieve his singular dream – to work fulltime as a musician.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, Segura will open a night of music on LBCAC’s intimate stage. While his sheer talent and skill will likely surprise you, his inspiring story might break your heart.

Courtesy of Jerry Segura

Segura regularly plays across from the Pizza Bar on PCH near Hotel Laguna

For a child born with music in his blood, every encounter becomes an opportunity. For Segura, who loved cartoons as a kid, Looney Tunes and Tom & Jerry were chances to study songs. “Those shows played a lot of music,” Segura said. “That’s all I focused on. I always imagined myself being part of that.”

In Segura’s family, though, learning to play felt like an indulgence they couldn’t afford. “My family didn’t have a lot of money, so having an instrument would have been a luxury,” he said. But Segura couldn’t be deterred. He took a series of odd jobs as a young teen to save up some money, and his uncle gifted him a guitar. Without access to a phone or computer, however, teaching himself to play was slow going.

“I didn’t know where to start with the guitar. So, I listened to music and tried to play the bass lines because they sounded simpler to me than actual guitar chords,” Segura said. “Gradually I started training my ear. From there, I picked it up and learned – believe it or not – country music like Johnny Cash.”

Segura started slow, but he soon got better at hearing the music and playing it. Once he mastered many of those complicated guitar skills, he took up a few horn instruments, listening to jazz music like Duke Ellington and others and emulating their style.

Courtesy of Jerry Segura

Segura mastered the horns by listening to Duke Ellington and emulating his style

At age 16, Segura was offered a job with a Spanish-speaking Chilean circus clown troupe. “By that age, I had poured myself into learning music, so I was pretty decent,” he said. “They tried me out in clown makeup and everything, and I started performing with them at parties.”

But Segura eventually encountered the limits of what he could teach himself. He didn’t have the money for professional instruction or training. When he graduated from high school and got a phone, a new world opened to him. “Now I was into YouTube and online videos. That’s where I got a lot more knowledge and learned a lot more technique.”

Segura’s mother wasn’t impressed. She wanted her son to find “real” work. As problems escalated at home, Segura took a job in a grocery store and then as a mechanic in a tire shop. He made the difficult decision to stop playing and life soon turned pretty miserable.

“Then I had an accident at work,” he said. “By this time, I was working at a diesel mechanic shop, trying to learn a trade, thinking that would make me better off. But a tire blew up one day and damaged my left eardrum. I couldn’t sing anymore. It took me about three months to be able to sing because I couldn’t find my tone. I couldn’t find anything. I was really depressed.

“At the same time, I also got sick with hyperthyroidism. Maybe it was the stress, but I went downhill fast and felt really distraught. The only thing that helped was playing music. So, I bought another guitar and started playing again. I thought, ‘It’s all or nothing.’ I moved out of my mom’s house. I didn’t have a job. With my sickness, I’d gotten really weak and lost 36 pounds in two weeks. I wasn’t able to work. But I left home. I decided to live in my car and just pursue music fulltime.”

An opportunity arose for Segura to audition for a Mexican television show, the equivalent of America’s Got Talent aimed at a Spanish-speaking audience. He made it to the quarterfinals before being pulled aside and told that, while he was definitely the most talented, his genre-bending performances didn’t resonate with the show’s audience. “The people who watched the show love traditional Mexican music. And because I play a variety of music, I wasn’t suited for sale to a Mexican audience,” he said. “But that didn’t stop me. I kept going, teaching myself more instruments.”

Courtesy of Jerry Segura

Segura’s skills are unstoppable

By this time, Segura had mastered the looper pedal, an electronic device that creates instant recordings, allowing the musician to lay down several tracks of layered sounds. Segura’s dozen instruments now could be played, seemingly, all at once. He became his own multi-instrument band.

But soon the pandemic struck and gigs dried up. Opportunities to play became harder to find. Segura began playing drive-in events and set up his one-man show on the street. That’s when he met Rick Conkey, founder of the LBCAC.

“During COVID, I was trying to find spots to play. I visited Laguna Beach often and started playing on the corner of Forest Avenue near the ice cream shop. There were a lot of tourists, which surprised me because it was right in the middle of the pandemic. But I made good money, setting up around 8 a.m. and playing until 11 p.m. at night.

“Rick showed up one day. That’s how I met him. He passed by that corner and invited me onto his web show. I performed for him and we’ve been in contact ever since.”

Conkey keeps his eyes open for up-and-coming artists to showcase at the LBCAC. An avid music fan, he’s got a great ear for recognizing talent. Segura was an easy call for Conkey.

Courtesy of Jerry Segura

With his one-man band setup, Segura can play almost any gig

“Jerry reminds me of Charlie in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” said Conkey. “He grew up in an underprivileged area in Santa Ana. His uncle bought him a guitar and it was like that chocolate bar for Charlie. He savored it. He probably even slept with it at night. Jerry’s love for that incident, and for music, has given him so much in life. It’s a happy story. And it’s awesome to sit back and watch him. His music is so infectious. He’s made his life this beautiful adventure, and he’s so humble and modest about it.”

Still only in his late 20s, the future seems bright for Segura. He regularly plays private parties, including corporate events, fundraisers and even celebrations of life. Once the pandemic winds down, he’s looking forward to more indoor gigs and concerts. Until then, he’s a man who knows how to adapt to changing circumstances and every challenge life throws his way. That’s a critical skill for any musician. If Segura has proven one thing to himself and others, it’s that nothing will stand in his way.

“Everyone wants to be great, but most people don’t want to put in the work to be great,” said Segura. “You’re never as great as you could be. You always have to strive for that. That’s what keeps you improving.”

Courtesy of Jerry Segura

Segura showcases his first love – the guitar

For tickets and additional information about the LBCAC, visit their website at https://www.lbculturalartscenter.org/. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.