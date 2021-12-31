NewLeftHeader

Live! at the Museum presents Ryan Whyman FP 123121

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) presents Live! at the Museum featuring multi-instrumentalist Ryan Whyman on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. He will be performing in the galleries for a two-part musical program.

Families are invited to join LAM at 11 a.m. for a kid-friendly, pre-concert performance paired with art-making activities. The standard Live! at the Museum concert begins at 2 p.m.

Live! at the Museum Whyman.jpg 12.31

Courtesy of LAM

Ryan Whyman

Whyman has had a unique gift since beginning his musical journey at age 6. Performing his first composition for his second-grade classmates, he continues to touch people’s hearts with original music inspired by diverse styles and traditions. 

Whyman’s award-winning musical projects range from The Whyman Project (a chamber jazz ensemble) to choir compositions, orchestra and a collaboration with internationally renowned rapper, poet and spoken-word artist Watsky. These varied ensembles reveal the influences that make Whyman’s art so special. Though it blends many genres, his musical voice is the common thread that weaves his repertoire into a connected whole.

Tickets are $7 for Museum members; $14 for Non-members and can be purchased here.

Laguna Art Museum remains committed to the health and wellness of museum guests, employees and the surrounding community. In accordance with state guidelines, all staff and visitors are required to wear face coverings throughout their entire visit as of December 15, 2021.

New and exciting events are added on a regular basis. Find more information about events being offered in 2022 at www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

