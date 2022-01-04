NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

56.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 1  |  January 4, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 010422

“Art in Public Places” – Streamline Bench by Larry Gill and Gavin Heath

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Streamline Bench was created in 2012 by sculptor Larry Gill and Gavin Heath, a glass blower. It is made of cast glass, concrete and stainless steel. The concrete seating area with the stainless-steel band trimming complements the five cast glass elements. 

Streamline Bench was funded by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach. 

art in bench distance

Click on photo for a larger image

Streamline Bench is located at 237 Ocean Ave. 

In 2012, the bench design submitted by Gill and Heath won the City Art Commission’s annual artist-designed bench competition. Initially, the site was intended to be on the corner of Mountain Road and S. Coast Highway. However, the application was denied by Caltrans because of space limitations, and it was also unable to meet clearance requirements for the OCTA bus lift gate. The Arts Commission chose an alternative location for the bench at 237 Ocean Ave. 

A collaboration 

Although he originally aspired to be a painter, Gill discovered early on in his career that he was far too tactile not to sculpt. For the past 40 years, he has been creating his works of art using stone, metal and other media. He has a welding studio in Santa Ana, which allows him to shape metals into inspired pieces of art.

Gill has installed sculptures all around Laguna Beach, from Welcome, a permanent waterfall structure at the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival, Water Lily behind Tuvalu, to Waves, which resides on the corner of Forest Street and S. Coast Highway. He also created the new gates at the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival with Heath to commemorate the 50th anniversary.

art in streamline closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Natural light dances on the glass elements

“My work stems from traditional glass techniques,” said Heath in his Festival of the Arts artist’s statement. “Living in America, born and raised in South Africa, seeing ‘progression’ and ‘primitive’ in one life. Creativity shows spirit, which is of no particular religion or ideal.”

After arriving in California in 1987, he and glass became inseparable entities. His glassblowing began at Palomar College in San Diego from 1987-1990. Development and refinement of his existing skills was undertaken at Seattle’s famed Pilchuck Glass school in 1989. Heath completed formal pursuit of art education in 1992 while blowing glass at California State University at Fullerton.

His work is represented in galleries throughout the United States, Japan, Korea, Germany, Canada and South Africa.

Heath has said, “The images and ideas that colorfully emerge without a plan, like those of a child, remind me of when I am at my best creatively…that is, when I am playing with glass.”

This is the 42nd article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.