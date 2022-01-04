NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 1  |  January 4, 2022

Where’s Maggi Answer 010422

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

This lovely lantern has been noticed by several of our readers. Maggi asked where, and Andrea Verdugo answered the call. So did Nancy Wade, Julie Mammone, Mimi Dordoni, Wendy Pearce, Beth Johnsen, Beth Renner, Jean Vivrette, Laurie Kirkland, Seymour Gorelick, Cathy Bosko, Trudy Josephson and Kathryn Delp Dew. 

Adding that local artist John Barber created the glass piece was Mark Porterfield (“some of John Barber’s best work”), Linda Potichke, Stephanie Cunningham and Nicole Cornell.

Thanks everyone for playing along! Check in on Friday for our new challenge.

Wheres Maggi 12 31 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Property lighting at Montage Resort

 

