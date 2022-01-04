NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 1  |  January 4, 2022

Slice Pizza & Beer releases new artist-designed box created by Lauren Howell

By DIANNE RUSSELL

In Laguna Beach, art is often found in unexpected places. Yet who would imagine that a pizza box could be a work of art? The Redfearns.

Slice Pizza & Beer, owned by Suzanne and Cary Redfearn, has just released its fourth Laguna Beach artist-designed box. “In keeping with the concept of promoting community, we decided when we opened to have local artists design our boxes,” said Suzanne.

Their fourth pizza box features the work of local artist and designer Lauren Howell. To access her website, click here

“Two things inspired me for the design,” said Howell. “One was my favorite quote by Maya Angelou I used on the box flap, ‘People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.’ The second was community. That feeling and sense of place that is Laguna, our community, which is what Suzanne and Cary’s Lumberyard and Slice are all about. A spot where everyone is welcome at the table, this feeling, this was my inspiration. Incorporated on the box are words about songs echoing thru the hills, and how every now and then, with a gentle breeze, the world sits right. So, I got out of the way and let the process take over!” 

slice pizza holding box

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Lauren Howell holding the fourth artist-designed pizza box

Based on Suzanne’s initial prompt “community,” Howell further explained, “I instantly thought about the community tables at both her restaurants. And how the Redfearns created this friendly local vibe at Lumberyard for as long as I remember. And I am always aware of how a space makes a person feel, to me this is more important than how a space looks. I knew I wanted to design the box art around the warmth and feel of a community table.” 

According to www.behindthecanvas.net, Howell also tried her hand at acting, and appeared in film and on stage for a period of time. However, she soon discovered that she was more interested in the stage sets than in the acting. This interest segued into painting interior murals in residences in Laguna Beach, being commissioned to paint, and ultimately, interior designing.

Eye-catching detail is the soul of her design philosophy and that translated to her design for the pizza box. 

“For over 30 years I have been an artist and for 18 years, a local Interior designer, so I am drawn to clean lines, balance, scale, texture and the need for negative space,” Howell said. “To me, all of those elements are in the collage. And I am also a voracious reader, so I love the power of words and the way our memory holds on to a favorite quote.”

slice pizza trio

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Suzanne Redfearn

Previous three pizza box artists (L-R): Sharon Hardy, Lisa Mansour and Cynthia Fletcher

The inaugural box was designed by local painter and screen printer Cynthia Fletcher. It’s a depiction of two clasped hands and represents kindness and unity. The quote that accompanied the design (printed on the inside lip of the box) was by Mother Teresa: “If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.”

Ceramicist Sharon Hardy designed the second box. Hardy used to live on Cerritos Drive and would wake each morning to the golden hills of Laguna and the soaring hawks. Her box quote was by Langston Hughes: “Hold fast to dreams, for if dreams die, life is a broken-winged bird.”

Slice’s third pizza box featured a mother-daughter collaboration. The art on the face of the box was created by local artist and Sawdust exhibitor Lisa Mansour and the quote on the inside flap was written by her daughter Chloe Mansour: “Without red flag days, there would be no waves of change.”

To get a closer look at the new design, stop by Slice Pizza & Beer, order a pizza, and get the fourth edition of their artist-inspired boxes.

Slice Pizza & Beer is located at 477 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.slicelb.com, or call 949.715.3993.

Follow Lauren Howell on Instagram @laurenhowelldesign.

 

