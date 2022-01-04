It’s Happening at the Susi Q

Happy New Year! The Susi Q reopened this past July and they’ve been as busy as ever. At year’s end, however, “getting back to normal” has yet to happen, and your health remains their highest priority. COVID will still be here and the wearing of face coverings, as well as proof of vaccination for in-person classes and activities, club meetings and support groups is required. They are offering a wide range of Zoom programming, too. It’s all part of their ongoing commitment to take care of one another and serve the community. For more information on all classes, activities and assistance, call The Susi Q Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 949.464.6645 or visit www.thesusiq.org. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. info@thesusiq.org

WHAT’S NEW?

“Novel Approaches” Writing Workshop (In-Person)

Wednesdays, Jan. 12-March 2 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Cost: $88/8. Novelist, ghostwriter and editor Lynette Brasfield returns with a new, workshop that will review published authors’ works to learn about successful novel-writing techniques. Suspense and pacing; plot and structure; foreshadowing and flashbacks are just a few of the topics covered. Max participants 8. The class is currently full, but names are being taken for the wait list.

Shakespeare Reading Circle (Online)

Mondays, Jan. 24-Feb. 21 from 12-1:30 p.m. Free. Susi Q welcomes back UCI Professor, Julia R. Lupton, Ph.D. for a virtual read aloud of Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra – one of history’s most famous love stories. Lupton assigns parts, scene by scene, breaking frequently for discussion. No background in Shakespeare or drama is required.

Tai Chi: Mobility + Balance (Online)

Thursdays, Jan. 13-March 17 from 9-9:50 a.m. Cost: $65/10. Instructor Joanna Gee Schoon has taught Tai Chi for more than 45 years and has tailored her unique discipline to focus on balance and mobility. Tai Chi has been called a “moving meditation.” The slow flow of movement, the emphasis on proper alignment and the release of tension are the “secret” to Tai Chi’s many health benefits.

The Short Stories of James Joyce (Online)

Wednesdays, Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 30 and April 27 from 1-3 p.m. Free. In addition to fiction, James Augusta Aloysius Joyce (1882-1941) was also a renowned short story writer. “The Sisters,” “Evelyne” and “The Dead” are just a few of the works that (retired) UCI professor Margot Norris, Ph.D. will highlight in four virtual presentations consisting of an illustrated lecture and discussion.

Intro to Tech-Savvy Seniors Workshop (In-Person)

Wednesdays, Jan. 26- March 2 from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. We are surrounded by an array of digital devices, whether it’s smartphones, social media, tablets, banking machines or laptops. That’s why it’s important to safely learn how to use all these technological advances to make life easier. It’s easy to become tech savvy when you begin to learn more about the technology around you. To register, call 949.464.6645.

CLASSES

Bridge

Refresher Bridge, Modernize Your Bidding (In-Person)

Mondays, Jan. 3-Feb. 14 from 2-4 p.m. Cost: $120/6. Jane Dober (Gold Life Master & ACBL accredited teacher and instructor) brings her experience to a Susi Q bridge class for those who are returning to the game after being away for decades as well of those in need of refreshing their basic bridge skills. Each class has a short lesson followed up by pre-dealt boards to play.

Supervised Bridge (In-Person)

Fridays, Jan. 7-Feb. 11 from 2-4 p.m. Cost: $120/6. Jane Dober (Gold Life Master & ACBL accredited teacher and instructor) returns to in-person learning with her popular classes. Each session begins with a lesson followed by 8-12 pre dealt boards to play. Meet new people. Stimulate your mind – no partner needed.

Fitness

DITK – Dancing in the Kitchen (Online)

Fridays, Jan. 14-Feb. 18 from 10-10:50 a.m. Cost: $40/6. Here’s a fun, all-levels (Zoom) fitness class choreographed to toe-tapping music of the past and present – show tunes, Motown, ‘60s and ‘70s rock, disco and more. Improve your balance, endurance and flexibility to the tune of basic dance moves. Prior dance experience is not required. “Let’s dance!”

Instructor: TC Golez ACE.

Wayne’s Standing Yoga (In-Person)

Mondays and Wednesdays monthly from 9-10:15 a.m. Cost: $4/class. Exercise your brain and body connection in one of the Susi Q’s most popular classes. Improve your coordination and balance and join in with a fun crowd of regulars who will cheer you on. Social hour follows. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence.

Leslie’s Stretch & Strengthen (Online)

Tuesdays and Thursdays monthly from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Cost: $9/class. Fitness Over Sixty. Pursue a healthy lifestyle by integrating a highly functional Zoom workout using The Harris Method. Sculpt, tone and build muscle while improving your stamina. Attention given to injury prevention, flexibility and basic training for balance. Have a towel, mat, a pair of two- or three-pound hand weights and water at your workout space. Instructor: Leslie Davis.

Music Appreciation

America’s Music: 1950s (Online and In-Person)

Wednesdays, Jan. 12-Feb. 23 from 10-11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost: $32/7. Join an adventure into the music of the 1950s which made us dance, sing along, laugh and marvel. “Popular” music will be the primary focus, but each class will feature hits as well as rarities of the time including radio commercials, TV show themes, etc.

Instructor: Maestro Jeffrey Briar.

Classical Masterpieces with Maestro Briar

Fridays, Jan. 14-Feb. 25 from 10-11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost: $32/7. Enjoy works which both audiences and critics consider the greatest music of all time. Each class session focuses on a particular masterpiece – either a Symphony or Concerto by Mozart, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and more. Learn about the work’s place in musical history.

Instructor: Maestro Jeffrey Briar.

Technology

Computer Assistance (In-Person)

Thursdays weekly from 12-2 p.m. Free.

Learning basic computer skills is more important than ever. Today it’s how we connect with family and friends, shop for groceries, take classes, watch movies, participate in telehealth sessions and make appointments for COVID vaccines. Bring your questions and your gadgets to volunteer experts and get tech-savvy. Drop-in is okay, but appointments are recommended. Call 949.715.8105.

Ukulele Academy

Intermediate Ukulele (In-Person)

Thursdays, Jan. 13-March 17 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Cost: $9/class (10). He’s back! Must be able to play all the “EZ Dozen plus 2” ukulele chords without looking down. Learn advanced strumming techniques, basic finger picking and extras like muting, rolling sixths, sevenths. Ukulele “Play Along” (free) follows from 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Instructor: Tom “Tommy J” Joliet.

Uke “Like a Pro” (In-Person)

Performance Workshop on Tuesdays, Jan. 18-March 1 from 10-11 a.m. Cost: $42/6. Wish you could perform a Ukulele solo for your friends, spouse, or church group? You are not alone. Get confident. Learn the tips, tricks and techniques that will make your performance simple, easy and fun.

Instructor: Jeff Heileson.

Beginner Ukulele (Online)

Thursdays, Jan. 20-March 17 from 9-10:30 a.m. Cost: $50/8. Whether you want to learn to play from scratch or brush up on technique, popular instructors Mark and Jeff will entertain and educate you. The ukulele is easy to learn, fun to play and quickly rewarding. No ability to read music is required. Learn chord patterns, strumming, techniques and simple songs.

Instructors: Mark Kohls and Jeff Eile.

Yoga/Meditation

Mindfulness Meditation (Online)

Second and Fourth Tuesdays monthly, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Mindfulness is the ultimate workout for cultivating an optimal mind-body relationship. Mindful meditation will offer you clarity, joy and helps calm your mind and body during stressful times like these.

Facilitated by Megan McCarver.

Yoga Nidra: Graceful Transitions (Online)

First Thursday monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) guides one into a deep state of consciousness between awake and asleep, which has been shown to reduce anxiety and pain, and restore well-being even in the state of disease, dying and grief.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

GALLERY Q AT THE SUSI Q 2022

Show: “Spontaneous Creativity”

Accepting Art: Thursday, Jan. 13.

Exhibit Dates: January 19-March 16.

Artist Reception: Friday, Jan. 21 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Call for Artists with an emphasis on spontaneity. All media accepted including collage, paintings, drawings, sculpture, ceramics, relief, mosaics, jewelry, textiles, photography, mixed media and digital art. Download an application here.

For more information, call 949.715.8106.

SUPPORT & ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Call 949.715.8104 for appointments and more information.

Heart to Heart Support Group

Mondays weekly from 10-11 a.m. Free. Facilitated by Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC.

Here’s a support group where connections from the heart matter. Join for emotional support, practical information and advice on how to cope with your unique situation.

Feeling the Blues?

Individual counseling by appointment.

Is the constant change with the COVID -19 pandemic confusing, frustrating and causing you anxiety? Licensed therapists can help anyone who is 55+ find solutions, strategies and strengths for coping. Therapists meet one-on-one by scheduled appointment. Note: In-person sessions observe strict risk-reduction guidelines. Masks are required.

Women Supporting Women (currently full)

Wednesdays weekly from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Martha Hernandez, LCSW.

Staying connected is integral to our health and well-being. Let’s navigate the pandemic together with a focus on developing friendships, strengthening connections and combating loneliness.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregivers Support Group

First and Third Wednesdays from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Guided by Sue Staub, trained ALZOC Volunteer.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are life changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. The Susi Q is continuing to host virtual group sessions that let participants share experiences, feelings and coping strategies.

Death Cafe

Last Monday monthly from 3:30-5 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Relaxed monthly discussions create an open and safe space to talk about matters of life and death. Note: If you signed up for a previous Death Cafe, you are on the roster and will be automatically notified of the next session.

Chronic Illness Support Group

Tuesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Facilitated by Sandra Weiss, Ph.D.

When confronting a major illness, loss or major life change, knowing that you are not alone is important. Individuals, caregivers and families 55+ are invited to share and get help in taking the best care of yourself.

Legal Clinic Phone Consultations

Second Monday of the month by appointment from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free.

Courtesy of Jane Fulton, Seaside Legal Services.

Seniors 55+ can find free legal assistance, advice and referrals for issues that include social security, contracts, housing, wills and more. Phone appointments only.

Have Questions about Medicare? (HICAP Counseling)

Third Monday monthly from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

The Susi Q, in partnership with the Council on Aging, is continuing free Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy (HICAP) by phone during the health crisis. The HICAP counselor will provide unbiased information to help you make the best choices for your health care needs.

Care Management

By appointment during business hours (in person, by Zoom or by phone).

Time can bring challenges that impact our ability to live safely and independently. When this happens, you need a place to turn for guidance and support. That’s why care management is a core service at The Susi Q. Services are free. Donations are welcome.

Lifelong Laguna

By appointment during business hours.

Lifelong Laguna reaches beyond the walls of the Susi Q to help you live safely at home. This mission is more vital than ever during the pandemic. Staff and volunteers are available to help with errands.

Visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes & Registration to register for any of the wide array of programs, classes or support service offerings. Call 949.715.8105 for further assistance.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their November program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures as you walk the bluff trail and scan the ocean at each overlook. Bring binoculars for better viewing. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast left at kiosk to the last lot.) $15 day-use parking fee.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Explore the night sky on a guided interpretive two-hour Almost Full Moon Hike at Crystal Cove State Park on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 4:30 p.m. A park naturalist will lead hikers on this moderate to difficult four-mile loop trail with uneven terrain and a steep uphill climb. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water, dress in layers and bring a red flashlight (if you have one). All hikers must stay as a group with the park naturalist and must be at least 8 years old. Meet at the Ranger Station (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Ranger Station.)

Winter is an exciting time for birds. With migrants on the move Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as seeing our resident avian friends. Come join a park naturalist for an easy bird walk in the backcountry and along the shoreline on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 8 a.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground.) Day-use fee: $15.

Winter is an exciting time to learn about our local nature. Join a park naturalist on this easy 1.5-hour nature hike along Moro Canyon at Crystal Cove State Park on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. Come learn lots of fun facts and wildlife nuggets about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use.) $15 day-use fee.

Enjoy a super negative 1.5 low tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a park naturalist will lead a guided tidepool walk to Rocky Bight on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 12:30 p.m. Come help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at the Los Trancos lot near the trailer (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos) Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Enjoy a guided tidepool walk to Little Treasure Cove on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 12 p.m. when the tide will fall to -1.8, one of the lowest tide of the year. A park naturalist will help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #1, (PCH turn coastward at Newport Coast, right at the kiosk to the end). Wear shoes appropriate for scrambling over sharp rocks as you will be rounding a headland at low tide and walking on uneven terrain. $15 day-use fee.

Meet Pet of the Week Elsie

Elsie is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is an 8-month-old Shar Pei Mix who is spayed. She is very active and playful throughout most of the day.

Elsie will need some training, but she is good with children overall. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Elsie adopted as soon as possible.

Elsie is a young dog full of love to give

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.