 Volume 14, Issue 1  |  January 4, 2022

Fair Game 010422

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Threat made, parents issue letter, school responds, parents still demand more

Fair Game Toms new headshotPrior to the holiday break, a video threat from a Thurston Middle School student was posted on social media saying, “Today is the Day I shoot up the school.”

This followed several other reported anti-Semitic actions at or around the school campus.

A parents’ group subsequently issued a strong letter of concern to the leaders of Laguna Beach Unified School District and the City of Laguna Beach, including to the police department, voicing their concerns.

Joe Vidal, the principal of TMS, followed that with a letter of his own sent through the school’s communication outlet explaining the actions taken by the District and the LBPD. That same letter (from Vidal) was printed in its entirety in Stu News Laguna last Friday, Dec. 31.

Then, later Friday, that parents’ group followed with another letter stating continuing concerns (published below) saying they “believe that not enough has been done.” 

The letter was sent to Vidal, Superintendent Jason Viloria, the LBUSD Board members, LB City Councilmembers, LB Police Department School Resource Officers and to Dr. Michael Keller, LBUSD Director of Social Emotional Support.

“This is a follow up letter from Laguna Beach parents who do not believe enough is being done to ensure the safety of our children from the threat of violence (outlined in December 22 letter). We respectfully and strongly agree there has been a failure from the Principal, Superintendent and LBUSD Board of Education to provide satisfactory responses to some of our requested actions. The below measures remain unanswered, despite two phone calls with the principal and a school e-mail. We are again requesting action on the below safety related items and to address new concerns meant to ensure our children’s safety upon return to campus (today) on Tuesday, January 4th.

–Schedule date for TMS townhall via Zoom first week back.

–Provide LBPD/SRO’s campus security assessment and educate community on their role, prior to students returning to campus.

–Implement increased police presence on campus for first couple weeks back (to include bringing police dogs on campus).

–Explain to parents why other school districts (Santa Monica/Malibu, etc.) made known to the community the serious consequences and you have not. In other places, (see attachment), Police Chiefs have publicly denounced non-credible threats and have made it known criminal charges would be filed.

–Implement backpack checks for the first week(s) back to school (as implemented by other school districts-see attached).

–Assemble anxious students on their first day back and discuss what happened and what the school district and LBPD is doing to ensure students’ safety on TMS campus.

–Provide TMS handbook with progressive discipline policy for threats of violence and hate acts.

–Explain the consequences for a first offense if this were to happen again with another student.

–Assure child who made threat receives counseling and clearance from a licensed psychotherapist prior to returning to any school campus.

–Request joint communication from police, Board of Education and superintendent.

We STILL do not feel comfortable sending our children to school on January 4th.

We STILL do not know if the TMS student who threatened gun violence and prior hate acts will be at school. We STILL do not feel the escalation of violence that has occurred has been properly addressed.

We STILL do not believe the “No Place for Hate” and “Zero-Tolerance” policies are being followed.

We DO NOT want our children going back to a hostile environment upon return from Winter break.

Please let us know which of the above safety precautions will be implemented so we know whether to send our children to school on 1/4/22.

Respectively, Thurston Middle School parents.

The incidents referred to above include threats previously made in Ventura, Oxnard (2), Corona, Miami, Buena Park, Lee County (FL) and Naugatuck (CT). Each entry referred to how the threat came about, an age description of the reported student, action taken against students committing the threats and, in several cases, comments from the Sheriffs involved.

Unfortunately, due to the timing of letters and their specific calls for action in relation to Stu News publication dates, today’s anticipated student return to campus allowed for little or no reaction time. No new correspondence has been issued by either LBUSD or the LBPD.

• • •

Termed-out Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett has decided on her next political path by announcing a planned challenge to Democrat Rep. Mike Levin for the 49th District House seat in 2022.

Bartlett, a Republican, will not only face Levin, but also two other previously announced Republicans, Brian Maryott from San Juan Capistrano and Oceanside City Councilman Christopher Rodriguez.

Maryott previously lost to Levin, while at the time garnering 46.9% of the vote.

Bartlett previously planned to run for termed-out State Senator Pat Bates’ seat, however, when the new district boundaries were recently finalized, Bartlett’s residence was drawn outside that district.

State law requires legislators to live within the district they represent, forcing Bartlett to make alternate plans.

• • •

As the City re-emerges from the holidays, a reminder that the next City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 11. 

Prior to that, several meetings are on the calendar: Housing and Human Services Committee, tomorrow (Jan. 5), at 4 p.m.; then the Planning Commission, also tomorrow, at 6 p.m.; and the Heritage Committee on Monday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m.

• • •

Kate Cohen will lead a conversation with artist Mike Tauber in the latest gathering for the Festival of Arts’ Artists on Artists series, this Thursday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. Those desiring to partake may either attend in-person at the foaSOUTH gallery (1006 S. Coast Highway) or while being livestreamed on the Festival of Arts Facebook page.

According to the Festival release, Cohen “will put Mike in the hot seat as she digs deep into the process for his award-winning Golden State landscapes and explores the thought process of Mike’s series of classic cars, which was added to his landscape series in 2020.”

• • •

Calling all LBHS Baseball Alumni! This Saturday, Jan. 8, LBHS Breaker Baseball will be hosting their Annual Alumni Game at Skipper Carrillo Field on campus. All players are asked to arrive by 9 a.m.; the game starts at 10 a.m.

A barbecue will be served immediately following the game. Cost is $20 per person which includes a hamburger, chips and a drink. The barbecue is complimentary to alumni and coaches. The entire LBHS Baseball community, both past and present, is invited to come and cheer on the current past and future teammates. 

• • •

Finally, plan on getting to the Laguna Playhouse if you’re an ABBA fan, as ABBMANIA takes the stage for a series of performances this Thursday, Jan. 6 though Sunday, Jan. 9.

Sure, you remember “Waterloo,” “Fernando,” “S.O.S,” “Mama Mia,” “Super Trooper,” “Voulez Vous,” “I Had A Dream,” “Dancing Queen” and many others.

Go to https://lagunaplayhouse.com.

 

