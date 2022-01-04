NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 1  |  January 4, 2022

New organic waste recycling requirements 010422

New organic waste recycling requirements began January 1

Starting January 1, all residents are required to separate their food waste from the trash and place all food waste in the green container, along with green waste for composting. These changes are part of California’s new Senate Bill (SB) 1383, California’s Short-Lived Climate Pollutant Reduction Strategy. This bill was passed in an effort to divert organics (green waste and food waste) from our landfills to help further reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global climate change. Food waste consists of meat, fish, poultry, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, bread, pasta, rice, grains, eggshells, coffee grounds, plate scrapings and minimal amounts of food soiled paper. Your organic waste will be diverted from the landfill and recycled into compost.

New organic waste food

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

This month, Waste Management will deliver a reusable Kitchen Food Waste Recycling pail to each residence to help you start separating your food waste at home

This month (January), Waste Management will deliver a reusable Kitchen Food Waste Recycling pail to each residence to help you start separating your food waste at home. Residents may place kitchen food waste scraps inside the pail and empty the contents directly into their green waste container for service on their regularly scheduled collection day. If you currently do not have a green waste container, one will be provided to you as part of this state mandated program.

To learn more about this state mandated program and how to use your containers, download the SB 1383 Residential Service Guide. For additional information on what can and cannot be recycled, check out the Recycling Guide for Your Home and the Co-mingled Organic Waste Recycled Guide.

The city understands that this is a significant change for residents, and that there will be many questions regarding the program. The City of Laguna Beach along with their solid waste hauler, Waste Management, will be hosting a community virtual town hall on January 12 at 6 p.m. to discuss this new program and answer questions. To attend the online meeting, go here on January 12. No registration is required.

The city thanks you for your efforts to help the State of California reach the goal of 75% organic waste disposal reduction by 2025.

For further assistance regarding your program and services, call 949.642.1191 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

