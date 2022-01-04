NewLeftHeader

 January 4, 2022

Thursday is the first art walk FP 010422

This Thursday, Jan. 6, is the first First Thursdays Art Walk of 2022. This monthly educational art event runs from 6-9 p.m. and celebrates the diverse cultural art scene here in Laguna Beach.

Free trolley service runs throughout the evening linking member gallery locations. More than 40 galleries participate in the evening, offering artist receptions, demonstrations and live music. The night includes free admission to the Laguna Art Museum.

First Thursdays Art Walk is funded by member galleries, local art institutions, lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach. It was founded as an independent, community-serving, non-profit with a mission to promote Laguna Beach as a leading destination and community of fine art galleries. 

The organization is committed to supporting local artists and galleries, serving the community by cultivating an appreciation for the arts.

For complete gallery listings and events, visit www.firstthursdaysartwalk.com.

 

