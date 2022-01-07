NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 2  |  January 7, 2022

After pandemic hiatus FP 010722

After pandemic hiatus, Laguna Live! shows will brighten community’s musical offerings – jazz series and annual festival scheduled to return

By Theresa Keegan

More than two decades have passed since Joe Byrne was searching for a place to hear live jazz music in Laguna Beach and Cindy Prewitt was expanding the town’s offerings as a member of the city Arts Commission. The solution, they decided, was to create Laguna Live!. The rest is a melodious history that has brought world-class talent to our small beach community, converted winter nights into toe-tapping jazz reveries and summer afternoons celebrating foot-stomping outdoor bluegrass concerts. 

“We started doing chamber music at the art college on first Sundays,” recalled Prewitt. “Then Sally Kellerman did a cabaret and the music festival was the next spring.” 

Offering diverse, quality music that’s accessible to all residents remains the non-profit’s mission. And for the past two decades the programming has expanded Laguna’s place as leader in the musical art form.

after pandemic Chris Thile

Grammy-winning mandolinist Chris Thile has been selected as the artist for the 2022 Laguna Beach Music Festival, an on-going collaboration between the Philharmonic Society and Laguna Live! to bring world-class musicians to the community 

One highlight of Laguna Live! is the annual “Laguna Beach Music Festival” which is held in conjunction with the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. This prestigious partnership has brought world-class musicians to Laguna Beach, including violinist Joshua Bell. This year the group is thrilled to present Chris Thile, the Grammy-winning mandolinist who will be in town March 28-April 3. In addition to his weekend performances at the Laguna Playhouse, he will visit schools and schedule other educational outreach opportunities, depending on current guidelines. 

“This is a great festival and it’s unique. We’re lucky to have this caliber of artists and to offer outreach to the schools and senior center,” said Prewitt. “This is our 20th anniversary of bringing world-class musicians to Laguna Beach.” 

The community appreciates the effort, as most festival performances quickly sell out. “We have filled the Playhouse and the Artists Theater when we were there, with 350-400 people at shows,” she said. 

But while the popular festival is a springtime highlight, the far-reaching mission of Laguna Live! extends year-round. 

“Live! at the Museum” has been held the second Thursday of every month for the past decade, except when things were shut down because of the pandemic. It creates a magical setting as classical and contemporary chamber music is performed amid the displays at the Laguna Art Museum after hours. This year, Laguna Live! is expanding its partnership with the museum. This Sunday, Jan. 9, multi-instrumentalist Ryan Whyman will present a special family-friendly performance at 11 a.m. (with art-making activities) followed by a more traditional concert at 2 p.m.

after pandemic LA ensemble quartet

Live! at the Museum transforms the Laguna Beach Art Museum. Classical musicians, such as the Los Angeles Ensemble Quartet, perform the second Thursday of the month, after hours. 

 “The family programming is new,” said Prewitt. “We want to get kids interested in music to learn about new instruments and excite them to join the (school) bands.”

It’s fun for all ages when multi-instrumentalist Ryan Whyman performs a family-friendly show at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 9 at Laguna Art Museum. A traditional concert will also be held at 2 p.m.

In addition, Laguna Live! is also featuring Beth Fitchet Wood, accompanied by numerous talented musicians, the first Tuesday of the month. 

“This started virtually during the pandemic. We were reaching out to new people because we had to discontinue so many programs,” said Prewitt. “And now it’s great because you can come in person and see her, and fellow musicians, at the Cultural Arts Center.” The shows are then broadcast, following the concert, on Laguna Live’s Facebook page. 

One staple of Laguna Live! (and the initial focus of founder Byrne) is the jazz programming the nonprofit brings to the community. The annual jazz series has been held in various venues, from the rose garden at Hotel Laguna to the patio at The Ranch, and the group is delighted that it will finally return this year, having been on a forced COVID-created hiatus, since 2020. 

“The vision is to do again all the wonderful things we’ve always been doing and add in some of the new things we learned during the pandemic,” said Prewitt. 

after pandemic Bijon New

Bijon Watson, director of the “Laguna Live! Jazz Series,” is thrilled to be back at Seven Degrees, starting February 23

Trumpeter Bijon Watson is returning as director of the jazz series, and he’s delighted the program will kick off with a “Tribute to Stevie Wonder” on February 23 at Seven Degrees. 

“A lot of things are in flux, but we’re happy to get back to performing,” said the Boston-based musician, who was the former Director of Jazz and Commercial Music at OC School of the Arts, as well as a USC graduate. He’s played all over the world with various musicians but appreciates the intimacy of a Laguna Live! concert. 

“It’s always a great audience of people who are hungry for something different,” he said. With family in Laguna Beach, he personally knows the expectations of audience goers and is thrilled at their openness for new music.

 “This is a chance for people in Orange County to check out the A-list of artists in the area. Many artists do the regular American jazz book, but here artists can play original music, or (perform) an original project.”

The offerings are as unique as Laguna Beach and, in keeping with the mission of Laguna Live!, high quality and fun. 

“It’s the community, the friends and the music,” said Prewitt. “That’s the fun part of Laguna Live!” 

For tickets or more information about Laguna Live!, visit their website at www.lagunabeachlive.org.

