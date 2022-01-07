NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 2  |  January 7, 2022

Can you stand still for 90 seconds FP 010722

Can you stand still for 90 seconds? If so, answer the Pageant of the Masters casting call 

The legendary Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters, the world’s most famous presentation of living pictures, are looking for men, women and children of all sizes and ages to volunteer for next summer’s show, Wonderful World with an open casting call January 14-16.

Do you enjoy art, theater and being in the spotlight? Can you stand still for 90 seconds? Perfect! You could be a volunteer cast member in the 2022 Pageant of the Masters in Laguna Beach.

The Pageant of the Masters Open Casting Call will be held outdoors on the Festival of Arts grounds at 650 Laguna Canyon Road during the following dates and times:

–Friday, Jan. 14 from 7-9 p.m.

–Saturday, Jan. 15 from 7-9 p.m.

–Sunday, Jan. 16 from 2-5 p.m.

Can you stand still

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

The Pageant of the Masters casting call is looking for men, women and children of all sizes and ages to volunteer for next summer’s show, “Wonderful World”…and no theater experience is necessary

For some cast hopefuls, the audition will be their first. For others, trying out for the show is an annual tradition. Typically, about 40% of cast members have been in the show before. “It is common to see several generations of the same family volunteering for different aspects of the show,” said Sharbie Higuchi, Festival of Arts marketing/PR director. “Not only is it a great way to spend your summer with friends and loved ones, but also, by volunteering for the Pageant, students can earn credit towards community service requirements.”

 Prospective volunteers will be measured and photographed. Refreshments will be served and those in attendance will be able to meet the behind-the-scenes Pageant staff. Pageant volunteers are also needed for the wardrobe, make-up and headdress departments, as well as, cast area coordinators and refreshment servers, among other positions. No theater experience is necessary. Masks are required to be worn by all Casting Call attendees regardless of vaccination status.

 The Pageant of the Masters production, Wonderful World, will present nightly from July 7-September 2 and advance tickets are now on sale starting at $25 per person. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

 

