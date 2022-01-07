NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 2  |  January 7, 2022

COVID-19: 182 new cases and no new deaths reported 010722

COVID-19: 182 new cases and no new deaths reported in Laguna Beach this past week

Stu News Laguna is reporting COVID-19 numbers on a weekly basis, as reported by the OC Health Care Agency.

This week, December 29-January 4, there have been 182 new cases in Laguna Beach and no new deaths, bringing the overall totals to 1,577 cases reported to date and 10 deaths. 

During the past week, the county reported a total of 27,508 new cases, raising the total to 357,520 to date. The death totals for the county were 14 for the week, bringing the overall total number of deaths to 5,897.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 4, Orange County has performed a cumulative of 6,220,495 tests to date. There are 614 current cases of hospitalized patients in Orange County, of which 110 are in ICU.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call 714.834.2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the county’s data dashboard, click here.

COVID-19 numbers are updated weekly by Stu News Laguna in Friday’s edition.

SNL COVID 19 1 7 22

Click on photos for larger images

Data courtesy of OC Health Care Agency

 

