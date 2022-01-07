NewLeftHeader

mist

55.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 2  |  January 7, 2022

Fair Game 010722

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

With everything seemingly COVID this, COVID that, the City accomplished lots in 2021

Fair Game Toms new headshotSo, the year 2021 came and went for the City of Laguna Beach. Sometimes, we lose track of just how much was accomplished in a short 365 days, especially during times when it seems like all we’re battling is the COVID issue.

But the City sent out a nice reminder piece touting some of the accomplishments we should all be proud of.

For example, did you know that there were 22 programs and a series of municipal code amendments implemented to help reduce visitor impacts on neighborhoods that are adjacent to beaches, trails and parks? Or that Laguna Beach became the first city in the OC to ban restaurants from distributing single-use plastic?

Something else that has become extremely popular in downtown and is worthy of note is the City’s work with the Promenade on Forest and Outdoor Dining Program that has now been extended through January 2024. Council also directed City staff to return in 2022 with design concepts for a permanent pedestrian plaza on Lower Forest Ave. 

To date, a total of 37 businesses operate under an Outdoor Dining Permit, including nine parklets.

Another certainly bright spot of 2021 was the hiring of new City Manager Shohreh Dupuis in June. She’s certainly brought a nice new energy to the halls of Hall.

On the Public Safety front, year-around lifeguard service was provided to Crescent Bay, Shaw’s Cove, Victoria/Lagunita Beach and Treasure Island Beach. That makes them all safer.

A Wildlife Mitigation and Fire Safety Plan was implemented that included an expanded outdoor warning system. Additionally, weed abatement and fuel break zones were completed to assist with prevention moving forward.

And while our own fire department not only kept our community safe, they also responded on a number of fires elsewhere around the state to assist other communities.

The department also took possession of a new OES Type 3 Fire Engine which could certainly be instrumental in battling local wildfires in the future.

Our police, at the same time, resumed their Citizen’s Police Academies and separately sent 18 teens through a Leadership Academy to teach fundamental leadership traits, problem solving, diversity and tolerance, adversity and resiliency.

Water Quality issues, always important to a community such as Laguna Beach, were successfully completed that included a $1.8 million improvement to an 87-year-old sewer lift station at Victoria Beach to prevent sewer overflow spills and added a new urban water diversion unit.

The City also rehabilitated 3.8 miles of gravity sewer pipelines at 106 different locations by trenchless rehabilitation techniques. This project will extend the service life of existing pipes by more than 50 years and help prevent sewer spills and certainly allow us to flush with confidence. Just saying.

And the City completed the five-year CCTV inspection program of the entire gravity sewer system (approximately 86 miles). To date, the data has been used to plan and execute rehabilitation projects of 10.2 miles of pipeline in need of repair. 

On the Community Development front, the Downtown Specific Plan was finally approved by the California Coastal Commission.

The City also processed the Streamlining Ordinance that is intended to substantially streamline the entitlement process, particularly for residential projects, while still maintaining a high level of review and opportunity for public involvement. It, too, awaits Coastal Commission approval.

Through Facilities and Capital Improvements, the City formed three Utility Undergrounding Districts (Park Ave., West St., and Fairview-La Brea); they repaired and resealed 14 lane miles of streets in Top of the World; renovated the southernly Main Beach Park restrooms; reconstructed the failing retaining wall at Baja St.; replaced the stairway between High Drive and Cliff Drive; improved the electrical system at Riddle Field; and repaired 15,000 sq. ft. of damaged sidewalks citywide.

Under Transit & Parking, the City implemented a “Laguna Beach Local” free local on-call transportation program, transitioned to a new trolley operator and resumed summer trolley service following COVID-related issues (resulted in 323,000 passengers).

For those who appreciate recreating, pickleball became a thing at Lang Park and Alta Laguna Park; outdoor recreation programs resumed and served 4,300 community members at both the community pool and the other outdoor recreation facilities; and the City hosted a bunch of outdoor special events (Halloween, beach volleyball tournaments, World Kindness Day, Hospitality Night and the Santa Parade).

And in Cultural Arts, presented Circus Bella at Bluebird Park, and the live music at the Promenade; established a temporary public art donor program and accepted $50,000 in donations; and participated in a number of temporary art installations.

Not bad for a city of our size! Now, everyone take a deep breath and let’s get going with 2022.

• • •

The revolving door spun again this week for Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce leadership with CEO Sandy Morales exiting and Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold returning as the interim CEO, while a search is conducted to backfill the departing Morales.

Just about a year ago it was Hornbuckle-Arnold exiting as CEO and Morales coming in to assume her role. Previously, Paula ran the Chamber for two years and had remained on their Board of Directors serving as Secretary.

Prior to the holidays, the Chamber took some heat from a group of residents following a non-profit’s hosting of an event table/booth during Hospitality Night and distributing controversial political handouts. 

Although much of the blowback from that incident came back on Morales, it appeared to have no bearing on her departure.

On a more positive note, several important upcoming dates on the Chamber calendar include their Board Installation & Mixer at the Marine Room on Wednesday, Jan. 26 and the State of the City Luncheon, featuring new Mayor Sue Kempf, at the Montage Laguna Beach on Tuesday, March 1.

 

