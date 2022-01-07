NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 2  |  January 7, 2022

Exercise your reading, writing & rhythmic skills 010722

Exercise your reading, writing & rhythmic skills during fun classes at the Susi Q this quarter

The Susi Q on Third Street is known for its wide variety of activities and classes – and this coming quarter, the Center bolsters that reputation by offering three great programs that promise to exercise your writing, rhythmic skills and reading in fun ways.

Your chance to be Antony – or Cleopatra!

Have you ever dreamed of playing the role of a famous Shakespearean character? Or perhaps you enjoy great drama? Maybe you’re someone who simply loves learning?

Whatever your motivation, it’s certain you’ll enjoy Julia Lupton’s free and fun sessions this quarter, during which online participants will take turns reading the lines once uttered by actors at the Globe Theatre in productions of Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra.

Julia Lupton knows her Shakespeare

Leader of the class, Julia R. Lupton, Ph.D., is a professor of English at UCI, received a Guggenheim Fellowship for her scholarship and is the co-director of the UCI New Swan Shakespeare Center, which she co-founded in 2015. 

“We’re delighted to welcome Julia back for a virtual read aloud of Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra,” said Susi Q’s Program/Marketing Director Jo Ekblad. “She has voluntarily facilitated the Susi Q’s popular ‘Shakespeare Reading Circle’ for nearly seven years and her devoted following couldn’t be happier.” 

Be virtually a famous actor

Lupton explains how the virtual reading takes place. 

“We meet for an hour and half on Zoom. We read out loud, breaking frequently to clarify and discuss. I keep everyone on track and engaged, and we have a lot of fun,” Lupton said. “I reassign parts each scene, aiming to have as many people getting a chance to read as possible, breaking frequently for discussion.”

Lupton said she chose this particular play for several reasons. “This tragedy about middle-aged people in love is just so riveting. The language is lush and exultant, the characters are bigger than life, and Shakespeare takes us back to a fascinating moment in history, in which the balance of power in the Mediterranean turned decisively to Rome and the Roman Empire was born.”

While the sessions won’t delve too deeply into the historical context of the play, there will definitely be some enlivening discussions about the different ways Cleopatra’s character has been viewed over time, Lupton said.

No experience as an actor or student of Shakespeare is necessary to engage in this wonderful program – and it’s free.

Shakespeare Reading Circle, Antony & Cleopatra, will take place online through Zoom for five Mondays, from January 24-February 21.

“Novel Approaches” will teach secrets of great fiction

Lynette Brasfield, former lecturer in fiction writing at Cal State Fullerton and author of award-winning Nature Lessons: A Novel (St. Martin’s Press, NY), will teach “Novel Approaches: Learn the secrets of successful writers.” This follows the success of her most recent class, “How to Write a Publishable Novel.”

“My goal as always is to make the experience fun, positive and collaborative,” Brasfield said. “Too often workshops leave the writer disillusioned. We laugh a lot in my class, but we also get things done.”

The sessions will include useful (and sometimes quirky) exercises, free-writing, discussions about published novelists’ techniques and reviews of students’ work. 

Author and teacher Lynette Brasfield with her book, “Nature Lessons: A Novel,” published by St. Martin’s Press, NY

Beginner novelists as well as those who have completed a first draft will enjoy the class. All ages are welcome to attend. Attendance is capped at eight participants. 

Finding the fun in fiction

Former students have high praise for Brasfield’s teaching skills.

“This was my first real writing workshop since college,” said Paula Dumas, who particularly enjoyed the convivial atmosphere of the class. “I needed this kind of encouraging accountability and insightful feedback to turn my murder mystery chapters into a compelling piece of fiction. I can’t wait to continue our progress under Lynette’s gifted teaching.” 

Brasfield said she loved working with the writers in the class and is looking forward to meeting additional writers. “I was also thrilled to have several members of Third Street Writers participate, including their president, Amy Dechary. It’s such a wonderful group.”

Dechary is working on a historical novel. “There are so many talented writers in Laguna and Lynette’s class gives them a chance to learn from one of the best,” Dechary said. “She creates a fun, collaborative space where students can share new work and improve their craft through exploring many crucial aspects of fiction writing.” 

“Novel Approaches: Learn the secrets of successful writers” will take place on Wednesdays, in person, from January 12 through March 2 from 10 a.m.-12 noon. The cost is $88 for eight sessions. The class is currently full, but names are being taken for the wait list.

The Susi Q requires proof of vaccination and wearing of masks for in-person classes.

Rhythmic skills?

Rhythmic skills? Yes, you read that right! JoAnna Gee Schoon, who has studied and taught Tai Chi for more than 45 years, has developed a unique variety of the discipline, one that focuses primarily on mobility and balance. 

“There are many positive reasons for people of any age, and older adults in particular [active or otherwise], to take up Tai Chi on a regular basis,” Gee Schoon said. “Scientific studies cite the benefits, including not only balance, but other health-related issues, such as cardiovascular health, emotional and mental health and stress reduction.”

Participant Fari Moritz, who lives with Parkinson’s, said that Gee Schoon’s class has helped tremendously with her balance and more. 

“I started a Qigong and Tai Chi class led by JoAnna online, because I read an article that it will help with my Parkinson’s. I’m glad I did it; it helped me a lot with my balance and flexibility and energy. JoAnna is an amazing teacher, she is very detail oriented and caring. I highly recommend her classes,” she said.

JoAnna Gee Schoon will get you moving

Tai Chi is “moving meditation”

Gee Schoon noted that when doing Tai Chi properly, there is an ever-present attempt to notice and release unnecessary tightness and stiffness in the body, to release tension and let it go rather than holding it in shoulders, or clenched jaws.

“Tai Chi has been called a ‘moving meditation’ because it helps the practitioner develop peace of mind and introduces a quiet place of refuge in the stressful, frenetic world we live in,” she added.

The classes will begin with 15-20 minutes of gentle stretching, acupressure self-massage and balance challenge exercises. 

“The warm-ups increase range of motion in major joints where older adults are compromised, like the shoulders and knees. Stretching the legs keeps the tendons and muscles long, loose and flexible to maintain a proper gait and balance as one ages.

“I believe it is the slow flow of movement, the emphasis on proper alignment, continuous release of extraneous tension and softening of the body that is the ‘secret’ to Tai Chi’s health benefits,” said Gee Schoon. 

TAI CHI: Mobility + Balance will take place online via Zoom for 10 Thursdays, January 13-March 17 from 9-9:50 a.m. for a fee of $65.

