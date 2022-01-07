NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 2  |  January 7, 2022

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents Art + Nature 010722

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents Art + Nature, an online exhibition through March 5

JoAnne Artman Gallery proudly presents Art + Nature, an online exclusive introducing artists Jane Booth and Carla Talopp. Celebrating organic forms, colors and textures, Booth and Talopp create works that illustrate the inextricably entangled relationship between art & nature. The exhibition runs now through March 5.

JoAnne Artman Orange Poppies

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of JoAnne Artman Gallery

“Orange Poppies,” acrylic, sumi ink, graphite spray paint, watercolor crayons on canvas, 78 x 64 inches by Jane Booth

Booth lives and works on a ranch overlooking broad, open vistas of native prairie, water and sky, and uses this environment as a foundation for her work. Schooled in ceramics, she pursued her love of sculpture and working with her hands by becoming a steel cutter and welder before she turned to fine art. This background continues to inform her paintings, which create a visceral sense of space and depth. Often creating monumentally scaled, color saturated canvases, her process is tactile and physical. Booth begins with large swaths of raw canvas on the floor. Engaging all of her senses, she accesses a nonverbal internal landscape, translating into a felt sense of color and mark. Paint is poured and pushed by hand into the canvas; the degrees of separation between feeling and fulfillment are narrow. Booth is based in the Kansas City area.

JoAnne Artman Jungle lll

Click on photo for a larger image

“Jungle III,” acrylic on canvas, 85.5 x 94.5 inches by Carla Talopp

Talopp’s work is a celebration of the power and beauty of life. Reflecting a feminine, lively, sensual nature, her cross-disciplinary practice reveals a plurality of forms. Nourished by the work of 20th century artist Sonia Delaunay and her revolutionary abstract experimentation, Talopp pursued an education in the visual arts at ESAG Penninghen (Paris) and at the Rhode Island School of Design. Through drawing, painting and ceramics, she explores environmental concerns and a rapidly changing world while echoing her personal history. Working in large formats, she measures herself against the vastness of her canvases, leading to the liberation of the painted forms and to bright, exacerbated colors that appear luxuriant and surreal. Talopp’s art transports and moves as boundaries are blurred between the realistic and the fantastical: whether they are teeming jungles or sparkling sea-beds, these painted worlds reflect the artist’s real understanding of the future of nature and its ecosystems.

These artists’ work will inspire, provoke, engage and mesmerize. With visual perceptions always changing, peek behind the stories told and you’re sure to find the right artistic expression.

JoAnne Artman Gallery is located at 346 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. It is open by appointment. www.joanneartmangallery.com.

 

