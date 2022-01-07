NewLeftHeader

mist

55.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 2  |  January 7, 2022

City of Hope to unveil monthly glimpses 010722

City of Hope to unveil monthly glimpses of its world-class cancer center…and the stories behind them

Starting off a year of hope, City of Hope is offering glimpses of its comprehensive cancer center opening this year in Irvine. Each month, the world-renowned cancer treatment and research organization will unveil a new rendering or tell a behind-the-scenes story about the people who have helped bring the cancer center to life.

“Glimpses of Hope” will provide a sneak peek at Lennar Foundation Cancer Center’s distinguishing features and clinical capabilities. Renderings will be shared on social media and other platforms. Along with these images will be accounts of the people who brought these services into fruition, including physicians, staff, community leaders and patients who offered input as the building and grounds were designed.

City of Hope Lennar

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Hope

City of Hope Lennar Foundation Cancer Center rendering

City of Hope is advancing world-renowned cancer treatment and research by establishing a National Cancer Institute-designated campus in Orange County. Its 1,000 physicians, scientists and researchers focus on only one thing – ending cancer. City of Hope offers nearly 1,000 clinical trials each year and breakthrough treatment options, all delivered by a compassionate team of experts who take a patient’s hand and never let go.

The 190,000-square-foot comprehensive cancer center at FivePoint Gateway is the centerpiece of City of Hope’s expansion into Orange County, which now includes four OC clinical locations. The center will offer access to advanced cancer services, many of which were not previously available within the Orange County region.

“This cancer center was built for the community and with the community,” said Annette Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County. “We are celebrating the many hearts and minds that are bringing the center to life, from the people in charge of planning every detail to the donors who believed in our promise to deliver lifesaving care closer to home.”

The initial glimpse is of the center’s exterior, and what is revealed are the stories of hope literally in the structure’s foundation. Walker encouraged her team to write messages to future generations as the concrete poured. One grateful construction team member left a message on the unfinished walls in memory of his mother, who passed away from cancer.

City of Hope message

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Hope

A grateful construction team member left a message on the unfinished walls in memory of his mother, who passed away from lung cancer in 2010

“May all those who enter this building find strength, courage, and hope. May this building be filled with love, compassion, and healing,” reads the poignant message. Additionally, longtime City of Hope construction adviser Fred Wallitsch capped the topping-off ceremony in 2021 by calling upon “construction angels” to do their work as the last beam was placed.

City of Hope will also feature community members and leaders who are part of the cancer center story. City of Hope invites the public to view glimpses of the center on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Cancer doesn’t stand a chance. The future is hope, in Orange County.

To view City of Hope’s “Glimpses of Hope” blog, go here.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.