 Volume 14, Issue 3  |  January 11, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 011122

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

A long and windy road to weatherman    

Dennis 5The sun now sets at 5 p.m. – or later – but still rises at its latest point at 6:58 a.m. – until January 14th. Our Northern Hemisphere is beginning to tilt ever so slowly to the south on its destination to the Summer Solstice on or about June 21st. The sun now sets behind Catalina Island on the southernmost end of the island and will set on the northernmost end on March 8th.

The path continues….

By the time I graduated from high school in 1965, I had amassed a 120 book library on weather including books on hurricanes, thunderstorms, tornadoes, blizzards, droughts, floods, heat waves, cold snaps and anything else I could get my hands on. There were also books on astronomy, physical geography, earthquakes and extreme ocean swells, you name it. 

I had my own weather station here at the beach with an arsenal of weather gear including two aneroid barometers, a barograph, a wet bulb dry bulb thermometer, a water temp barometer, an anemometer for measuring wind speed and direction, a hydrometer for measuring humidity, a sling psychrometer for measuring dew points and three different rain gauges. I also kept daily weather and ocean conditions starting in the summer of 1958 and still keep them to this day. That’s why I’m referred to as just “the weatherman” here in Laguna.

Anyhow, after I graduated high school – I turned 18 on August 3, 1965 – that meant I had to register with the draft which was mandatory back then with the war in Vietnam. It was in full throttle and escalating even more. In the meantime, I was accepted at the University of California San Diego, thanks to a 3.71 grade point average in high school. 

I was eligible to enroll for the fall semester with a major in Earth Sciences – with six years of school to earn a Master’s Degree in Climatology and Earth Science.  However, I had to carry at least 15 units – which was full time – to be exempt from that awful draft, but I could only acquire 10 units as there were so many guys at that time trying to collect enough classes as to avoid the draft, too. Since it was decision time, that’s when my Pop sat me down for a long talk. 

The conversation went pretty much like this: “Son, this whole Vietnam situation stinks and now Uncle Sam has your number, and I’m not about to lose my only son to a stupid political chess game. When I was about your age, Dennis, it was different as we were viciously attacked, so I knew I needed to fight for my country to help preserve our great Democracy, but in Vietnam we were not attacked. If you get drafted, son, the chances are pretty good you’ll get shipped off to Southeast Asia and wind up in some trench killing people you’ve never met, for what? There’s an alternative though, son – and that is go enlist in the Navy or Air Force where you have a much better chance of being stationed somewhere here in the States or somewhere in Europe or something like that and not be involved in any combat – and you’re still serving your country. Maybe you’ll even get some weather-related duty while you’re in the Navy or Air Force. It’s up to you, son. Just a bit of friendly advice because I care about you so much!” 

The very next day I signed up for the U.S. Air Force and passed the test. There was a long waiting list but I was in! Smart guy, my Pop! 

More on that in Friday’s edition of Stu News, ALOHA!

 

