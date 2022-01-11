NewLeftHeader

few clouds

68.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 3  |  January 11, 2022

Greg Rayes joins FOA Artists Fund FP 011122

Greg Rayes joins FOA Artists Fund Art-To-Go Committee

The Artists Fund at the Festival of Arts (FOA) board recently appointed Greg Rayes as a member of the Art-To-Go Committee. He joins Committee Chair Chris Brazelton, Hugo Rivera, Wendy Wirth and coordinator Mike Tauber on the team. Art-To-Go is an annual fundraising show and sale of art donated by exhibitors to support the Hardship Fund for artists in need.

Greg Rayes joins FOA Rayes

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of FOA

Greg Rayes

Rayes has volunteered as sales representative during the Artists Preview Reception on the Festival grounds for the past 12 years. “Greg gives great customer service to our Art-To-Go buyers, and is very detail orientated,” said Brazelton. “Being on our committee will allow him to offer more input in designing our exhibits and planning our events,” he said.

Rayes, a longtime resident of Laguna Beach, is a residential interior design and renovation expert, who has completed many contemporary homes in town. He also does home staging, events coordination and enjoys taking painting classes.

Those seeking to support artists are invited to consider The Artists Fund at the Festival of Arts. They are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and have distributed more than $240,000 in grants since their inception in 1999 – mostly through the Hardship Fund. Donors may specify that funds be directed to the Hardship Grant Fund, or the Enrichment Grant Fund for artists seeking to grow their careers. To visit their website, go here.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.