 Volume 14, Issue 3  |  January 11, 2022

Laguna Forward presents a Q&A with Mayor Kempf

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Laguna Forward will kick off the new year with a presentation by Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf, followed by a Q&A from their membership.

The community is invited to participate. The program will take place on Zoom from 5-6 p.m. To join, either sign up at www.lagunaforward.com, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for a link to the meeting.

Laguna Forward presents Sue Kempf

Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf will be the featured presenter at Laguna Forward’s January 19th meeting

Every third Wednesday of the month, Laguna Forward presents an opportunity to hear from one of the major decision makers who affect our city. These meetings are informative and fun. All are welcome to participate.

Laguna Forward is a non-profit 501(c)(4) public benefit corporation and non-partisan PAC made up of local families who want to see our community grow and prosper while honoring Laguna’s rich history of responsible growth. They seek to bring change through the democratic process, supporting high integrity, well qualified candidates who want to lift up our community with a new model. Supporting individual property rights, engaging local business, attracting new business to our community, always being mindful of the balance between the tourism that drives our economy and the 20 plus thousand residents who call Laguna Beach home.

 

